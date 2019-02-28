A Dalton-based mobile veterinarian will take over spay and neuter services at PAWS under a contract approved this week by the Floyd County Commission.
“Ideally, all the shelter pets will be sterilized as soon as they pass their stray holds,” Commissioner Allison Watters said.
The board’s contract with Robyn O’Kane is for less than a 10 percent increase over its February 2018 agreement with the nonprofit National Spay Alliance, which was terminated Tuesday with a 30-day notice. County Manager Jamie McCord said no budget adjustment would be required.
“NSA has tried extremely hard ... they just can’t find a vet. It’s not a local issue, it’s a national issue to get vets to staff a shelter,” McCord told the board.
O’Kane is the owner of My Kids Have Paws Veterinary Clinic, which has a Dalton location but is primarily a mobile service covering much of Northwest Georgia.
She made a recent stop at PAWS, the Public Animal Welfare Services facility at 99 North Ave. Shelter assistant Gina Rogers said there were 147 dogs and cats awaiting adoption on Thursday.
A longtime animal advocate, O’Kane left a career teaching human anatomy and physiology to nursing students in New York to become a vet about four years ago.
Her goal: to reduce the euthanasia rate by offering low-cost spay and neuter services.
Through a Facebook page and website, MyKidsHavePawsVet.com, she schedules home visits and mobile events at locations as far-ranging as Cleveland, Summerville, Cartersville and Rome.
O’Kane will be working out of the surgical suite in PAWS, which was included in the design with an eye to hosting vet services emphasizing spay and neuter. Starting its third year of operation, the $5.7 million facility was built with special purpose, local option sales tax funds. It has 232 enclosures for animals, separate sections for intakes and adoptions and a medical-grade HVAC system.
McCord said the facility had a live outcome rate of 96.13 percent last year. That accounts for animals returned to owners, adopted out directly and transferred to rescue groups.
“”We cannot do this without our partners,” McCord said.
The latest monthly report, for January, indicates 283 animals were impounded or surrendered by owners and the live outcome rate was at 98.83 percent. PAWS is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. Surrenders are accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays.