Offense was tough to come by for the Heritage Lady Generals and the LFO Lady Warriors last Tuesday night, but the two Catoosa County rivals still managed to put on a thrilling show as the home team went 8-of-12 from the free throw line in overtime to beat Heritage, 39-31.
LFO led 15-5 after the first quarter, but Heritage would continue to chip away at the lead throughout the remainder of regulation.
A put-back by Sydnee St. John finally gave the Lady Generals a 27-26 lead with 1:01 left to play in the fourth quarter. Heritage nearly came up with a steal moments later, but LFO would get the ball back on the alternate possession after a tie-up and Milijah Williams would get around the Heritage defense on the baseline for a basket that put the Lady Warriors back in front by a point with 32.5 seconds to play.
Heritage came right back as freshman Lauren Mock connected on a short, one-handed jumper in the paint to put the visitors back in front with 20 seconds remaining. However, LFO’s Ateana Copeland would be fouled on a drive to the hoop with 4.8 seconds left on the clock. Copeland would miss the first shot, but drained the second to send the game to overtime, tied at 29 apiece.
The Lady Warriors (1-0) would get the first basket in overtime as Mackenzie Begley ripped an 18-foot jumper from just inside the top of the key with 3:28 go and free throws would stretch out their lead to 33-28.
Heritage would briefly pull back to within three points with 1:44 to go on an Elli Jost bucket, but Williams would go 4-for-4 from the line in overtime to help seal the victory.
Williams finished with 11 points on the night, followed by freshman Christina Collins with nine. Begley scored four of her eight points in overtime, while Dekeia Rowe finished with six points, half coming on three free throws in the extra session.
Mock had nine points for Heritage in her first varsity game, while Ariana Camp picked up seven points.
LFO boys 56, Heritage 45
In the nightcap, LFO built a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter only to see it trimmed to 24-20 by halftime. However, the Generals would get no closer in the second half as the Warriors pulled away for the season-opening win.
Cameron Gregg hit five of the Warriors’ six 3-pointers on the night as he led all scorers with 24 points. Freshman Brent Bowman added five points, while Jacob King and Robbie Henry had four points each.
Cooper Terry drained six of the Generals’ nine treys on the evening. Terry finished with 20 points and was the only Heritage player in double figures. Cade Collins had seven points in the loss, while Nick Hanson added six points, all coming in the fourth quarter.
Heritage girls 44, Gordon Lee 33
The Lady Generals got a 20-point effort from Camp as they picked up their first win of the season Friday night in Chickamauga.
Heritage led 14-12 at halftime and took a 27-24 lead into the fourth quarter before pulling away late.
Camp scored half of her points at the free throw line where she went 10-of-13 on the night. Morgan Phillips had eight points for the Lady Generals, while Gracie Murray finished with six.
Heritage boys 54, Gordon Lee 33
The Generals also collected their first win of the season as they used a 13-4 first quarter to build a lead they would never relinquish.
Heritage connected on eight 3-pointers in the game, four coming off the fingertips of Terry, who finished with a team-high 12 points. Collins picked up 11 points and Mitchell Kennedy added eight.
Heritage girls 54, Murray County 47
The Lady Generals made it two victories in a row with a seven-point win on the first night of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic in Rossville on Saturday.
Heritage (2-1) jumped out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and increased its lead to 38-21 at halftime before holding on in the second half.
Murray finished with 11 points in the win. Mock had nine points, while St. John, Camp, Brooke Matherly and Katy Thompson all finished with eight points each. Bailey Christol ended the scoring with two.
The Lady Indians got 16 points from Alyssa Ursey and 11 from Ella Dotsun.
Murray County boys 71, Heritage 56
The second game on at Ridgeland on Saturday evening saw the Indians lead wire-to-wire as Heritage fell to 1-2 on the year.
All five starters for Murray County scored in double-figures, led by Haden Newport’s 19 points. The Indians went 10-of-13 as a team from the free throw line.
Terry had 19 points for Heritage, including four 3-pointers, while Collins connected on two 3-pointers and ended his night with 14 points.