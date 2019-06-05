In May, Gordon County Young Farmers hosted the third annual countywide Ag Day for all third-graders in the county school system and first-grade students within the city school system.
In preparation for the event, the Young Farmer chapter held an Ag Day T-shirt design contest for all local third-graders. Reynaldo Ruiz, a student at Swain Elementary, won the contest with his drawing. He was awarded a t-shirt featuring his design and a prize pack with gardening tools, seeds, and a toy tractor.
Over 500 students visited booths set up by various agriculture-related industries during the day’s festivities. Gordon County Young Farmer members and local agriculture students served as group leaders to rotate the students throughout all ten stations.
Georgia Aquaponic Produce brought an aquaponic model for the students to learn how fish provide the nutrients needed for healthy plants to grow. The students were amazed plants could grow only in water and enjoyed touching and seeing the plant roots.
North Georgia EMC explained how important electricity is to farmers and how it is regularly used on farms. A display was used to show students the dangers of electricity and how to stay safe when they’re near electric lines.
Pilgrim’s Pride, from Ellijay, brought chickens of different ages for the students to hold. This quickly became one of the favorite stations, as students held chicks just a few days old. Company representatives explained the path from farm to the plate.
While visiting the beef station, students learned how farmers take care of their cattle. The students enjoyed watching footage of calves running around and the cattle grazing in the fields.
The local Natural Resources Conservation Service office spoke to the students on the importance of keeping our land and waterways clean. Using a display, local NRCS representatives showed the students how wastes, garbage and spills affect the water needed for our use.
Little Red Barn Mobile Petting Farm brought a rooster, sheep, goat, pony, piglets, and miniature cows. After a lesson of learning names for female and male farm animals and basic anatomy parts of various animals, the students enjoyed petting and brushing the various farm animals.
The Gordon County Antique Tractor Club brought two John Deere tractors so students could see how tractors have changed over the years. Students were given a chance to turn the hand crank on the older model tractor and sit in the cab of the newer model.
Farm Bureau set up a station that focused on the importance of pollinators. After watching an illustration of bees moving from flower to flower, students learned the significance of their behavior. Students then planted seeds in individual cups to take home.
While visiting the Georgia Forestry Commission booth, students tried on clothing used by rangers during forest fires, hid under a fire shelter tent, and learned the dangers of playing with fire. The local extension office explained the importance of good soil and what the different layers of soil look like. Students held balls of different sizes to gain an understanding of soil particles.
Kindergarten and first-graders were served lunch sponsored by Red Carpet Cattlemen. Students enjoyed their meal while learning about the various agriculture products that brought their lunch to the table.
After lunch, students rotated through five stations. Red Bud Middle School’s agriculture department taught the first-graders about goats and chickens. Agriculture students from Sonoraville High School taught lessons on apples, bees, and wildlife.
All schools were given bags with pencils, stickers, coloring sheets, and activity books to pass out to all students attending Ag Day. Educational material was provided by Pilgrim’s Pride of Elijay, NGEMC, the Dairy Alliance, Georgia Beef, NRCS, Home Depot, and Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
After all rotations were completed, a lunch was provided to all volunteers by the Red Carpet Cattlemen. The event was sponsored by Gordon County Schools, Red Carpet Cattlemen, Gordon County Farm Bureau, Eagle Color and Blending, First Bank of Calhoun, North Georgia National Bank, Fairmount Poultry and Building Supply, Rocky Hill Farm, and Georgia Aquaponic Produce.