School resource officers from both the county and city school systems came together on Friday for a School Resource Officer consortium at the Rome Police Department.
“We talked a little bit about current trends that officers are seeing in elementary and middle schools,” said Jason Self, the head of security for Rome City Schools. “This was a roundtable where everybody gives input.”
After a few meetings with head of security for FCS, Rick Flanagan, the two decided it would be a good idea to join forces. This way, school resource officers across both school systems can put names to faces across jurisdiction and different schools.
“It’s a good time to get people in the same room so these officers will know who to contact if they need to reach across jurisdiction,” Self said.
As part of keeping students safe across the county, Self said the resource officers agreed to meet at least three times a year. According to a press release sent by RCS, the goal of the next few meetings between the school resource officers is to provide specific professional growth opportunities for officers and system employees that will focus on providing the
community two of the safest school systems in all of Georgia.
“We consider our school resource officers to be a very important part of our day-to-day
Operations,” he said. “They are highly visible and provide an invaluable benefit to our school systems, therefore, it is not possible to adequately describe the high levels of professionalism and care these officers provide to each of our schools.”