A Rome woman faces felony forgery charges after a traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of a counterfeit $100 bill.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amelia Jo Cook, 38, of 317 Grove Avenue, Lindale, was stopped by a Floyd County police at Park Avenue and South Second Street for suspended registration of the vehicle. The officer later found a counterfeit $100 bill during his inventory of the vehicle before taking Cook to jail
She is charged with felony forgery in the second degree along with misdemeanor driving a vehicle with suspended registration, driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.