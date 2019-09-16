A Lindale woman faces felony forgery charges after a traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of a counterfeit $100 bill.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amelia Jo Cook, 38, of 317 Grove Avenue, Lindale, was stopped by a Floyd County police at Park Avenue and South Second Street for suspended registration of the vehicle. The officer later found a counterfeit $100 bill during his inventory of the vehicle before taking Cook to jail
She is charged with felony forgery in the second degree along with misdemeanor driving a vehicle with suspended registration, driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.
She is being held on a property bond of $7,900.
Report: man tried to swallow drugs
A Rome man faces felony drug charges after attempting to swallow a few ecstasy pills.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Phillip Cornell Williams, 44 of 235 Ashland Park Blvd., was picked up near the intersection of Brown Street and Olmstead Street on Sunday evening after an altercation with a woman.
Williams shoved the woman causing her to scrape her knee and hand. When police arrived, the officer indicated that Williams tried to destroy three ecstasy pills by chewing them up.
Williams is charged with felony possession of and tampering with evidence along with a misdemeanor for battery.
He is being held without bond.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Rome man charged with a felony for having THC oil in vape pen
A 37-year-old Rome man stopped on a bench warrant for failure to appear picked up a felony drug charge Monday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Lee Rourks, of 5750-A Big Texas Valley Rd., was charged with violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and a misdemeanor seat belt violation, when he was found in possession of THC oil in a vape pen at about 10:30 a.m.
Rourks remained in jail Monday evening without bond.