Mother-daughter duo Miranda Bentley and Larissa Boston will start the shopping season off with a bang on Sunday during downtown Calhoun's annual Christmas Open House.
Bentley, who co-owns the shop with her mother, said the store, located at 116 Court Street, will celebrate the open house event from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m on Sunday. Everything in the store will be buy one, get one half off. The store, now in its eighth year of operations, will also feature a pop-up beauty counter.
"The pop-up counter will have healthy, environmentally-friendly makeup," Bentley said.
Cotton and Twine Boutique sells women's clothing in the sizes XS to 2X. They also offer gifts, everything from candles to jewelry and accessories. Bentley said the items they sell are completely unique to the store.
How did your business start? What made you decide to open in Calhoun? My biz started right in 2011. We opened in 2012 in Dalton because we saw a need for a women's boutique. After a year we were blessed to open up here in Calhoun. Then, we opened up in Chattanooga. We had a little one in 2018. So, now we have Calhoun store and online.
How has your business changed over the years? It’s changed for the better. All of us go through ups and down, but I think our loyal customers are stronger. They’re buying earlier for Christmas. That excites me because there’s money in people’s pockets.
What would you say is unique about your business in particular? What makes it different from other local businesses? I truly believe we have great customer service. You have to be there for customers. They’re the reason we’re open so i love to give back by getting unique items and vendors in. People love our story and appreciate that we’re from here. Our roots are here.
Please list your business hours and any additional information you would like community members to know. 1-6 p.m.