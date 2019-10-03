Correction
An article about the Keilan Orr murder trial on page A3 on Wednesday had an error in the headline. The shooting took place on Maple Avenue. The article also wrongly attributed a statement by defense attorney David Lee Lumpkin to Orr, who did not testify.
