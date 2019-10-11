“Rossville elections 2019: Meet the candidates in contested races,” an article published on pages A7-8 in the Oct. 9 edition of the Walker County Messenger, contained an error. In the interview with Rossville City Council candidate Hal Gray, we mistakenly printed the list of people admired by candidate Mike Hicks. The list in Hicks' interview is correct. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you find an error in one of our articles, please let us know by email (walkercountymessenger@npco.com) or call 706-638-1859.

