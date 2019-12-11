Correction

"Chickamauga announces Christmas activities," an article published on page C1 in the Dec. 18 edition of the Walker County Messenger contained an error. The article incorrectly stated the Dec. 13 movie would be shown at Holland-Watson Veteran's Memorial Park. The movie showing was in downtown Chickamauga. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you find an error in one of our articles, please let us know by email (walkercountymessenger@npco.com) or call 706-638-1859.

