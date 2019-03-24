In the Sunday, March 24 edition of the paper we reported that the Rome Little Theatre production of "Anything Goes" would end on March 24. The show will run through Sunday, March 30 with performances taking place Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors, and $12 for children. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.romelittletheatre.com or by calling the Rome Little Theatre box office at 706-295-7171.