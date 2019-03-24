In the Sunday, March 24 edition of the paper we reported that the Rome Little Theatre production of "Anything Goes" would end on March 24. The show will run through Sunday, March 30 with performances taking place Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors, and $12 for children. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.romelittletheatre.com or by calling the Rome Little Theatre box office at 706-295-7171.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man suffering from dementia found deceased after search
- Rome man dies from accident on Weiss
- Rockmart simply “Irresistible” for filmmakers, playing host to new Jon Stewart film
- First responders call off search for man who was reportedly hit by train
- One dies in crash of small plane in Gordon County
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, March 18, 8 p.m.
- Jury finds Harper guilty of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Mike Ragland walks into history
- Steeplechase folds - again
- Rome man charged with rape and sexual battery