The LFO Warriors picked up a win in one of their most dominant performances of the season this past Thursday, but it would be the only victory for the Red-and-White during the week as they ended up going 1-2 in three Region 6-AAA contests.
Haralson County 10, LFO 6
The Warriors scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to tie things up, but the homestanding Rebels scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim a win last Tuesday.
LFO outhit Haralson County, 9-7, but hurt itself with seven errors in the region loss.
Zac Coots went 3-for-4 for the Warriors. Will Carroll had two hits, including a double. Devan Hinton also had a double and knocked in two runs, while Riley Mosier contributed one RBI.
Carson McCammon threw five innings. He allowed eight runs on six hits and four walks with five strikeouts. None of the eight runs he allowed were earned. Mosier pitched an inning of relief, giving up two earned runs on four walks and one hit with two strikeouts.
LFO 11, Adairsville 0
Coots surrendered just four hits over five innings and the Warriors used a nine-run fourth inning to run-rule the visiting Tigers, 11-0, in a game in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday.
Coots pitched all five innings, allowing just two walks and finishing with six strikeouts as LFO snapped a five-game losing streak.
All eight of the Warriors’ hits were singles. McCammon and Carroll had two hits apiece. McCammon, Josh McAfee and Nyko Simpson all finished with two RBIs, while Carroll, Hinton, Mosier and Joseph Heinrich had one RBI each.
North Murray 5, LFO 4
The Warriors’ comeback attempt fell one run short on Saturday as they dropped to 3-8 in 6-AAA play with a one-run loss to the Mountaineers in Chatsworth.
LFO got a run in the first inning as Coots picked up an RBI, but North Murray would score four times in the bottom of the inning and once more in the third to build a 5-1 lead.
Mosier would bring in a run in the top of the fourth inning on a groundout and he would deliver an RBI-single in the top of the sixth before LFO would plate a second run in the inning off a Mountaineer error.
However, a one-out single by McCammon in the top of the seventh would turn out to be the final hit of the game for the visitors as a flyball to center and a strikeout would end the game.
Mosier took the loss. He allowed six hits in six innings of work. He walked two batters and finished with seven strikeouts, while none of the five runs he allowed were earned. LFO finished the day with four errors.
McCammon and Hinton both had two hits apiece for the Warriors (4-13 overall), who was slated for three more region games this week. They are scheduled to host Calhoun on Tuesday and to entertain Sonoraville on Friday, while they will travel to Murray County on Thursday. First pitch for all three games is set for 5:55 p.m.