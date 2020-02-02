A 26-year-old Conyers man was being held without bond on Sunday after being charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and felony possession of firearm by convicted felon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome police officers found a Ruger 9mm pistol in the possession of Jamario Chamon Freeman, 26, of 1141 Mill Crest Walk, Conyers, after conducting a probable cause search in his car on Riverside Parkway. Officers eventually detained Freeman after the man attempted to flee on foot.