A Kingston man remained in jail without bond Tuesday after being accused of having marijuana and gun, which he is prohibited from having as a convicted felon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daramis Deunte Stevenson, 28, of 2167 Kingston Highway, was arrested around 7:15 p.m. Monday near Henderson and Sons Funeral Home off U.S. 27. He was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over by police due to it smelling of marijuana, which he admitted to having. Police then found the gun on him.
He is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. He also has a felony possession of dangerous drugs warrant out of Polk County.