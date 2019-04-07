You don't need several acres or a tractor to grow a garden. Container gardening has become a very popular hobby because it allows nearly anyone to grow plants nearly anywhere, from apartment balconies to vacant lots.
"Vegetables, herbs, flowering annuals, perennials, shrubs and even small trees can be planted in containers," said Virginia Brewer, owner of Lavender Mountain Hardware & Garden, 4065 Martha Berry Highway. "Container gardening has always been popular but even more so since it allows anyone to grow beautiful flowers or edibles regardless of their expertise with minimal effort."
Brewer says we should be well out of the frost threat period of mid-April and now is a good time to start cleaning out last year's containers, or obtaining new ones.
"Even though the last frost date in our zone is April 15th, as soon as there are a few days of warm weather, we’re ready to clean out our old pots and put in some spring color," said Brewer.
Here are a few of Brewer's tips for successful container gardening:
-Check out how much sun your pot will be receiving – this determines your plant selection
-Always use a light weight container mix when planting, we recommend Fafard Container Mix
-Fertilize consistently with a balanced water-soluble fertilizer – we recommend Fertilome 20-20-20
-Consult your local garden center for plant selection – they can give you suggestions for your location and are up to date on the newest varieties.
-Some of the basic tried and true annuals for summer are: Begonias, Petunias, Geraniums, Vinca, and Impatiens. Our picks for flowering summer containers: Angelonia, Calibrachoa, Supertunias (no deadheading), Dragon Wing Begonias, Heuchera and Diamond Frost Euphorbia. Our favorite for sun locations is the new trailing Vinca; it can take full sun and blooms constantly all summer to frost.
-A simple rule of thumb for designing a container is to use three different heights, commonly referred to as a thriller, filler and spiller. A plant for height such as a grass or Angelonia, a mid-range plant and a trailing plant such as sweet potato vine. The combinations are endless depending on color preference and texture. You can even combine herbs and edibles with flowering annuals. Sometimes simple is best, you can’t go wrong with a traditional Boston Fern for shade or a Kimberly Queen Fern for a sunny location.
For tips and tricks for your existing container garden, or to get all of the materials to set up a brand new one, Virginia and the staff at Lavender Mountain are there to help from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The staff can also be reached at 706-295-0299.
"There are lots of us who love getting our hands dirty and working with plants is great therapy but for anyone who likes beautiful containers but hasn’t the time or inclination we offer a Design and Planting Service," said Brewer. "Customers can bring their own pots or choose from our wide selection. Our garden center staff will discuss your preferences and come up with a beautiful container planting to last all season."