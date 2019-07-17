Dear Consumer Ed:
How long does medical debt stay on your credit report?
Consumer Ed says:
Medical debt can remain on your credit report for up to seven years. After that time has elapsed, the debt should disappear from your credit report and, as a general matter, should no longer impact your credit rating.
You should also note that some new rules that took effect on September 15, 2017, have lessened the harm medical debt can do to your credit in some key ways. The changes are the result of a 2015 settlement with the three major credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion). The credit reporting agencies must now wait 180 days before putting an unpaid medical bill on your credit report. In addition, unpaid medical bills that later get paid by your insurance provider must be removed from your credit report so that they don’t continue to hurt your credit score.
You can always request copies of your credit report if you want to see what collection items it contains and verify that all of the information reported is accurate. Federal law gives consumers the right to a free credit report from each of the three major credit reporting agencies each year. To get your free copies, visit annualcreditreport.com. Georgia residents are entitled to an additional two free copies each year. To request those additional copies, you will need to contact the credit reporting agencies directly.