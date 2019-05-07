Northwest Georgia Community Foundation President David Aft was introduced by Calhoun Rotary Program Chair Jim Mathews, who serves on the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors, at the club’s recent meeting. Serving alongside Jim on the board are these other Rotarians: Russell Dudley, William Ostuw and Garrett Nudd.
Aft has been with Community Foundation for over 25 years, and he was accompanied by Dewayne Bowen and George Crowley, both serve on the board.
The Community Foundation began in 2005 as a resource for charitable giving, building endowments and fostering civic enterprises.
According to Aft, the Foundation has recently helped 20 community organizations and mentioned specifically, The Winner’s Club, where Rotarian Alan Robertson serves as director and the Sports Hall of Fame, where Rotarian Andrea Brumlow serves on the Board. Among the other entities the Foundation has assisted are, the Calhoun Aquatic Center, the Boys & Girls Club playground and Dancing with the Stars fundraiser, sponsored by the Harris Arts Center.
We were also pleased to have five members of the ROTAKids Club from Calhoun City Schools along with their teacher/sponsor Angie Gravitt. The ROTAkids presented a display featuring their five main accomplishments this school year. The ROTAkids and their good works were featured in articles by local news groups.
Also attending were visitors Linda Beasenburg, administrative coordinator of the Winners Club, and Laurice Tatum, a Rotarian from Dalton.