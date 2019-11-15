Thursday, Nov. 21
CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at CHI Memorial Parkway in Ringgold on Thursday, Nov. 21. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center partners with the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic work up is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254. CHI Memorial Parkway is located at 4700 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Christians United for Israel (CUFI) North Georgia Chapter, along with Pastor Neal Grimes, invites the community to a “Israel Advocacy Breakfast” on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 66 Westbrook Road, Ringgold. The purpose of this event is to share why Christians should support Israel and what you can do to defend Israel. An update on what is happening to the Jewish people around the world and the crisis in the Middle East is included. The event is open to the public. There is a $10 charge for the meal. Please call Margaret Bean at 423-645-1552 or email her at mrbean1@catt.com to make a reservation. All people are welcome regardless of denomination or religion. This event features Pastor Victor Styrsky is a nationally sought-after speaker on Israel and the issues facing the Jewish people. As CUFI’s National Outreach director and Eastern Regional coordinator, Pastor Styrsky has been a pastor, music director, and pro-Israel activist for more than 25 years. He is the author of “Honest to God — Christian Zionists Confront 10 Questions Jews Need Answered.” He has been a frequent speaker at college campuses, churches, synagogues, AIPAC, and for other pro-Israel organizations across the nation. Additionally, special music will be provided by the Ringgold First Baptist Church’s Men’s Ensemble directed by Allen Goodwin. Rev. Eric Purser is minister of music at Ringgold First Baptist Church and sings with the group.
The staff of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will commemorate the 156th anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series of special programs taking place in and around the city from Saturday through Monday, Nov. 23-25. By November 1863, months of besiegement culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga area. By the time the smoke cleared, Orchard Knob, Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge were strewn with the wreckage of war, and the Confederate Army of Tennessee was in full retreat. It was, as one Confederate later wrote, the “Death Knell of the Confederacy.” Throughout the weekend, the park will offer a variety of special programs marking the anniversary of the battles, including historical hikes and tours on Moccasin Bend, Orchard Knob, Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge. The historic Cravens House on Lookout Mountain will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24.
Let’s Make A Difference will sponsor a Feast of Thanksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. at the LaFayette Housing Authority, 300 Oak St., LaFayette. Tickets are $10 each. For more information, call 706-638-6183.
The annual Center Post Thanksgiving Community Supper will be Saturday, Nov. 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Chattooga Baptist Church, at 6982 Ga. 337 in the Center Post community, about seven miles south of LaFayette. Everyone is welcome. Please, bring a covered dish and join us.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Actor/entertainer Randall Franks will share music and testimony at Oakwood Church of God of Prophecy, 3927 Webb Road, in Chattanooga, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. A love offering will be received. For more information about the church call 423-240-9493, and about Franks, visit http://randallfranks.com.
The November monthly meeting of the Walker County Historical Society will be Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. at the Welcome Center, 309 N. Main Street, LaFayette, for the annual meeting and election of offices. The program will be “1882 in Walker County” by David Boyle. The public is invited. Membership in the Society is $12 per year.
Christians United for Israel (CUFI) North Georgia Chapter, along with Pastor Joe Brown, invites the community to a “Why Israel” event on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. at Battlefield Parkway Church of the Nazarene, 3220 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe. The purpose of this event is to share why Christians should support Israel and what you can do to defend Israel. An update on what is happening to the Jewish people around the world and the crisis in the Middle East is included. The event is open to the public. There is no cost to attend. All people are welcome regardless of denomination or religion. This event features Pastor Victor Styrsky, a nationally sought-after speaker on Israel and the issues facing the Jewish people. As CUFI’s National Outreach director and Eastern Regional coordinator, Styrsky has been a pastor, music director, and pro-Israel activist for more than 25 years. He is the author of “Honest to God — Christian Zionists Confront 10 Questions Jews Need Answered.” He has been a frequent speaker at college campuses, churches, synagogues, AIPAC, and for other pro-Israel organizations across the nation. Additionally Michael Dzik, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga and Amit Matityau, the Federation’s Israeli Emissary, will provide insight, knowledge, and personal reflections on life in Israel. Special music will be provided by Battlefield Parkway Church of the Nazarene Praise Team led by Pastor Rhonda Frye. For more information about this program and local Christians United for Israel activities, contact Margaret Bean 423-645-1552 or e-mail her at mrbean1@catt.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 26The Southern Lit Book Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville St. in Ringgold. Bring your favorite holiday selection to share with the group. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Second Baptist Church will host a free community-wide Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The church is at 500 W. Main St., LaFayette. Free deliveries will be made within city limits. To receive a dinner, you must call the church office before noon on Thursday, Nov. 21. Call 706-638-2732.
Monday, Dec. 2
Christmas wishes will come true at the LaFayette-Walker County Library when Cocoa with Santa returns. On Monday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures. Bring your camera to capture the magical moments. The children will enjoy cookies, candy canes and cocoa and get their pictures made with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Cocoa with Santa costs $5 per family. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library. For more information about events sponsored by the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or send an email to racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.
Friday, Dec. 6
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will host the annual candlelight tours on Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14 from 6-8 p.m. Plan to visit and enjoy touring the antebellum home decorated with natural cuttings and highlighted by candles throughout. Each evening is accented by live seasonal music and cider and cookies after the tour. The entry fee is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. All proceeds benefit the Friends charity. Contact the Friends at Friendsglm@comcast.net or visit their Facebook page.
Saturday, Dec. 7
There will be a roast of Judy O’Neal to benefit the Walker County and the Catoosa County Stockings Full of Love on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Walker County Civic Center. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Roasting begins at 7:25 p.m. The cost is $50 per ticket or buy a table for eight for $350. Emcees: Ken Hicks and Daniel Wyatt from US101. Menu: Barbecue, potato salad, baked beans, slaw, dessert and drink. For information, call (423) 488-4759.
The Martin Davis House will host a Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1-4 p.m. The original 1850 structure is still visible, and the collections of Frank “Bug” Shaw Jr., are showcased. No admission fee will be charged. Donations will be accepted and used to assist with the maintenance and preservation of this historic property. The house is at 58 Hog Jowl Road, eight miles west of LaFayette at the intersection of Ga. 193 and Ga. 341.
Monday, Dec. 9
The LaFayette Public Works Department will begin leaf pickup at a later date this season as leaves still continue to fall from residential trees. Leaf pickup will run in two separate cycles in the city. The first cycle will begin on Monday, Dec. 9, and the second will pick back up on Monday, Jan. 13. Leaf pickup will run through each ward, beginning in Ward 1 and end after leaf removal in Ward 4 during the month of December. The city will pick back up on Jan. 13 and run throughout that month until both cycles have been completed. The city encourages any resident who must have earlier leaf pickup — after the cycles begin — to contact Public Works at 706-639-1509. There will be no charge for early pickup.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Lane Funeral Home, South Crest Chapel, is a toy drop-off location for “Stocking Full of Love.” Drop off by Thursday, Dec. 12, at Lane Funeral Home, South Crest Chapel, 833 Chickamauga Ave., Rossville. For more information, call the funeral home at 706-866-5151.
Sunday, Dec. 15
The “Messiah” Community Sing-Along will be Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. at Chattanooga First SDA Church, 7450 Standifer Gap Road.
Monday, Dec. 16
American Legion Post 0339 LaFayette will hold a raffle for a Henry Goldenboy .22 WMR (Winchester Magnum Rimfire) rifle. This is the second year for such a raffle, with the proceeds going to the veterans of Walker County. The winner of the raffle may choose between the Henry Goldenboy Rifle or a $600 cash prize. Tickets are $5 per ticket or 5 for $20. The drawing will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, and the winner does not need to be present. Contact Richard Westbrook, post commander (706-621-8868) or Jack Spangler, post adjutant (423-588-9499) for further details or you can email them at galegionpost339@gmail.com.
GENERAL
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s adult education program is seeking volunteers at its Walker County Campus Learning Center who can tutor adult learners in reading, writing, basic math and English Language skills♦ . By volunteering, you can offer help to those in need in the community. You can make a difference in someone’s life and provide the opportunity for students to develop new skills or build on existing experience or knowledge. Volunteers should have a high school diploma or GED diploma and have a strong commitment to help others. Hours are flexible to volunteer. Volunteers can work several hours a day or as little as two hours per week. Adult Education courses are offered morning, afternoon and evening. Contact Carla Hyde at 706-295-6976 or cahyde@gntc.edu to volunteer.
♦ BE A VOLUNTEER Reading Buddies♦ is an effort on the part of volunteers in Catoosa County to support elementary school teachers, especially teachers of K-3 students. This initiative is supported by the Catoosa County Early Literacy Task Force. Volunteers are aware of the challenges of teaching elementary school students to read. They are also aware that elementary students must be proficient readers by the third grade when they take their first Milestone assessment. By supporting teachers and students, Reading Buddies volunteers believe they can make a difference in the lives of children and students in Catoosa County. Reading Buddies volunteers agree to work with at least one student for 30 minutes one time per week. They also agree to participate in an orientation offered by Catoosa County Schools and undergo a background check. There is no expense to the volunteer. The volunteer is paired with a teacher and the teacher provides instruction and resources for the volunteer. This usually involves helping the child to learn their sight words, spelling words, reading aloud to the child or having the child read aloud. Anyone interested in volunteering to be a Reading Buddy should contact Patti Long by email at pattilong0708@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition♦ meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ NEW PASTOR Walnut Grove Baptist Church♦ invites the community to come and grow with them as they worship the Lord. Walnut Grove Baptist services are Sunday school at 10 a.m., with Sunday services at 11 a.m. Wednesday night service begins at 6:30 p.m. Walnut Grove Baptist is at 55 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)♦ meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ PRAYER LINE LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., has established a prayer line for the community. The LPC Prayer Line (706-383-3922)♦ is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those who call may leave their concerns anonymously or request a member of the LaFayette Presbyterian prayer team return their call.
♦ LET FREEDOM RING Golden Sound Music Inc., a 501c3 public charity, sponsors selective drawing each patriotic holiday. Get a cast-iron farm dinner bell inscribed “Let Freedom Ring,” July 4, 1776. Contributions are $5 each. Register at The Bank of LaFayette, main branch. Mail checks to: The Bank of LaFayette, Attn: Shelia Riddle, 101 West Patton Street, LaFayette, GA 30728
♦ GORDON-LEE MANSION TOURS The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the historic mansion in Chickamauga for tours♦ on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will be held each Saturday until Labor Day. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion, a 501c3 organization. Admission is $5 adults and $1 for 12 and under. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 for more information or visit the group’s Facebook. THRU LABOR DAY
♦ CAMP Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth♦ from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
♦ HEAD START Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications♦ for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.
♦ CLASSES Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
♦ CLASSES Free English as a Second Language♦ (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217♦ meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club♦ meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church♦ in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339♦ meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ COMMUNITY A secure drug drop box♦ is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
♦ FOOD PANTRY Rossville Community Ministries♦ , a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church♦ located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
♦ MEETINGS There are AA (Alcoholics Anonymous)♦ meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
♦ MEETINGS Recovery at Ringgold♦ is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe♦ group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ MEETINGS The Catoosa County Democratic Party♦ generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS The Catoosa County Historical Society♦ meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church♦ at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ MEETINGS A Suicide Survivors support group♦ meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
♦ MEETINGS Kids 4 Christ♦ , a non-profit children’s ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club♦ meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon♦ would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church♦ invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers♦ to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club♦ meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ MEETINGS The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners♦ meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet♦ is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA)♦ meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers♦ to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ COMMUNITY The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members♦ . The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1♦ West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.