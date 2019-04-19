Community calendar

Thursday, April 25
PLAY • The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will open a seven-performance production of the comedy “The Boys Next Door” beginning Thursday night, April 25, at the historic Ringgold Depot. Performances for “The Boys Next Door” will be April 25-27 and May 2-4 at 7:30 p.m., with a special matinee performance slated to take place Saturday, May 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 for seniors and students with ID, and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com., or at the door. The Ringgold Playhouse is located at 155 Depot Street in downtown Ringgold.
COMMUNITY • “Painting for a Purpose,” the monthly adult painting party offered at the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe, features “Summer Meadow” by local artist Coyee Shipp Langston on Thursday, April 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pre-registration is required and class size is limited to 20 participants. Register online at 6thcavalrymuseum.org. For more information or to receive the registration form by email chris@6thcavalrymuseum.com or call 706-861-2860. The cost is $40 and includes catered hor’s doeuvres, canvas, painting supplies and instruction, so each guest leaves with a completed 16” x 20” acrylic work of art. Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is catered by Alicyne Roth. Guests are encouraged to bring the adult beverage of their choice and an apron or old shirt to protect their clothes. The canvas will be pre-sketched, with Langston demonstrating painting techniques and how to mix colors. She will give individualized instruction so each guest finishes their painting that night. Door prizes, music and camaraderie add to the fun. Proceeds from Painting for a Purpose benefits the 6th Cavalry Museum, the non-profit museum located on the former Army Post in Fort Oglethorpe. The museum is ADA-compliant and is equipped with a lift to the second-floor community room where the class is held.
Saturday, April 27
COMMUNITY • Walker County residents will have a chance to participate in a community clean-up effort as the county’s popular Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day returns. On Saturday, April 27, the Walker County Landfill at 5120 N. Marble Top Road in Chickamauga will accept tires free of charge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the amnesty event, car and light truck tires with wheel sizes 20 inches or less will be accepted, as well as ATV (all-terrain vehicle) tires. Tires must be dismounted from wheels and free of mud and debris. Tires with rims and large truck, tractor or heavy equipment tires are not eligible for amnesty. Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day is only for residents, not for commercial businesses. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or current utility bill, will be required to dispose of tires for free during the amnesty event. Those participating will also be required to unload their own tires and adhere to a limit of 25 tires per vehicle. Residents unable to transport tires to the landfill should contact one of Walker County’s approved amnesty partners. The city of Rossville, Chattanooga Valley Lions Club and Wilson Road Neighborhood Group are among those participating. Specific contact information can be found at walkercountyga.gov/tires.
COMMUNITY • The second annual CLEAN CATOOSA event will take place Saturday, April 27. The nonprofit group LIFT, Catoosa County, Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, TenneSEA, Wild Trails, and Lionhearts Fitness are partnering to host a day to make Catoosa County cleaner and more beautiful, and they hope to see even more local residents participate than last year. There are 30 projects set up for the big day, ranging from picking up trash to planting flowers and trees to cleaning up creeks. When the morning of cleaning and beautifying is over, participants will gather at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater to celebrate with music, food, crafts and sharing their accomplishments. LIFT is aiming for 300-350 volunteers for projects throughout the county and its cities. Individuals and families, groups from churches, Scout groups, civic groups, groups representing businesses or nonprofit organizations, are all invited to join. To register or to learn more about the project options and sign up to volunteer, visit http://www.catoosarec.com/clean-catoosa.html.
GOLF TOURNAMENT • The seventh annual Camp New Dawn Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, April 27, with a lunch at noon and shotgun start at 1 p.m. at the LaFayette Municipal Golf Course. Teams of four will play a scramble format. Lots of door prizes, prize for longest drive and closest to pin, plus cash prizes for top teams will be given. Call 706-539-2235 to pre-register or just bring your team and register at the tournament. Cost is $75 per player. If you would like to be a scoreboard sponsor ($250), hole sponsor ($100), cart sponsor ($50) or table sponsor, please contact us for that information also. All proceeds will be applied to camperships for disadvantaged young folks to be able to experience camp.
Sunday, April 28
MEETING • The Walker County Historical Society will meet for the regular monthly meeting on Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m. at the Marsh House, 308 N. Main St., LaFayette. The program will be a sharing meeting on the history of old buildings on the square and downtown. The newly-created memorial to the Marsh Mercantile Store building, which fell down about a year ago, will be available for viewing. Photographs and stories will be welcome. Connie Forester, local historian, will lead the discussion and share recently-acquired information. For more information, call David Boyle at 706-764-2801.
COMMUNITY • On Sunday, April 28, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special one-hour program highlighting the life of Elias Boudinot. He was the first editor of the Cherokee Phoenix, a newspaper printed in both Cherokee and English through the early 1800s, as well as an ardent supporter of Cherokee removal to the west. This program will begin at the Brown’s Ferry Federal Road trailhead located on Moccasin Bend (707 Moccasin Bend Road, Chattanooga). “Special event” signs will also help direct participants from Manufacturers Road to the trailhead. For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.
Wednesday, May 1
COMMUNITY • Speak up for abused and neglected children. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers are specially trained people from all walks of life who advocate for the well-being of Georgia's children in foster care. They are appointed by the court to speak up for a child's best interest. In May Lookout Mountain CASA will offer Volunteer CASA training session. Visit Lookout Mtn CASA on Facebook or call for more information and to obtain a volunteer application: 423-402-0843.
SAVE GEORGIA'S HEMLOCKS • On Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Save Georgia’s Hemlocks will host the annual Hemlock Camp Meeting in Ellijay at the ETC Pavilion. Music will be provided by Bill Pound. Barbecue will be served and everyone is asked to bring a side dish to share. Keynote speaker will be Alex Harvey of Paddlers Hemlock Action Task Force and Thom Green of the Hemlock Restoration Initiative. This is an opportunity to commune with nature and celebrate the hemlock and its mountain environment — an event for the whole family. No dogs please. Reservations are required before Wednesday, May 1. For details and sign-up, call Kim Wood at 706-455-2313 or email kimberlyraewood@gmail.com.
Friday, May 3
CONCERT • The Share America Foundation will host an Americana Youth Concert marking the release of its new CD "Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia" featuring Colton Brown, Emerald Butler, Caleb Lewis, Wally O'Donald and Ryan Stinson on Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ringgold's Patriot Hall, 320 Emberson Street in Ringgold. Randall Franks from TV's "In the Heat of the Night” will emcee. Other youth performers may appear. The event is a fundraiser for the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship Fund helping musicians achieve higher education. Donations for tickets are adults: $12, Youth 18 and under free with adult. For more information, visit www.shareamericafoundation.org.
Tuesday, May 7
FUNDRAISER • A fundraiser, “Moe's Spirit Night,” for a planned park (Crossroad United Family Park in Fort Oglethorpe) will be held Tuesday, May 7, from 4-8 p.m. The park will receive 15% of all sales. The park committee will also be there with maps and literature about the park and to answer questions.
Saturday, May 11
RABIES CLINICS • Walker County Extension will hold rabies clinics on Saturday, May 11, at these times and locations: 1-2 p.m. at Gordon Lee High School in Chickamauga; 3-4 p.m. at Rock Spring Elementary School; 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Naomi Elementary School. Rabies shots are $15. Cash only please.
Saturday, May 25
RABIES CLINICS • Walker County Extension will hold rabies clinics on Saturday, May 25, these times and locations: 1-2 p.m. at Gilbert Elementary School in LaFayette; 3-4 p.m. at the Walker County Animal Shelter in Chickamauga; 5-6 p.m. at Chattanooga Valley Elementary School in Flintstone. Rabies shots are $15. Cash only please.
Saturday, June 1
FUNDRAISER • A fundraiser, “Hunks in Heels – A Womanless Beauty Pageant,” for a planned park (Crossroad United Family Park in Fort Oglethorpe) will be held Saturday, June 1, at 6 p.m. at the Historic Ringgold Depot. Men will be dressed in formals and heels and take part in a talent show. Mission BBQ is donating food. Silent auction. Cost: $45 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Crossroad United Family Park will receive 100% of the revenue from the event.
Saturday, Aug. 31
AIR SHOW • Northwest Georgia’s favorite fall family event shifts dates for the 2019 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show to Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. The eighth-annual event will take place at Russell Regional Airport in Rome, Ga., and is presented by JLC AirShow Management. Airport parking lots will open at 8 a.m. with the gates opening to guests at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The opening ceremonies will kick-off each day at 12:30 p.m. followed by the first flying performances at 1 p.m. The public can follow the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show across social media through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For the most-up-to-date air show news, parking tips, and other event information, please visit the show’s social media sites. The Wings Over North Georgia airshow is an FAA, DoD, and International Council of Air Shows recognized event. For the full list of performers, activities, and ticket options air show fans, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors can visit the official Wings Over North Georgia air show website.
GENERAL
CAMP • Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
HEAD START • Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.CLASSES • Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
CLASSES • Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
MEETING • Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
CLUB • Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
CHURCH • Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
MEETING • The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library . This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
COMMUNITY • A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff's, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
COMMUNITY • Rossville Community Ministries, a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
CHURCH • Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
MEETING • Catoosa County Board of Commissioners' meetings, which are open to the public, are held the first and third Tuesdays each month at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building, 800 LaFayette Street, Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a commission meeting on any subject for five minutes. No advance notice is required. The commissioners may extend a citizen’s allotted time if they feel the situation merits it.
MEETING • Ringgold City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 150 Tennessee Street, Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a council meeting on any subject. There is no time limit and no advance notice is required.
MEETING • Fort Oglethorpe City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 500 City Drive, Fort Oglethorpe. To speak at a council meeting, citizens must contact the city clerk (706-866-2544, ext. 1300) no later than 4:30 p.m. the Thursday before the meeting at which they wish to speak. They must give their name and the subject on which they wish to speak, and that information is passed on to the city manager for review. At the council meeting, the citizen will have five minutes to speak. The mayor or council may extend that time.
EDUCATION • Foundations at First Preschool is now accepting applications for the 2018-19 school year. Located in LaFayette First United Methodist Church, the program offers part-time preschool and pre-k programs. For information call 706 638 2057
MEETING • There are AA meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
MEETING • Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
COMMUNITY • The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
MEETING • The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
EDUCATION • The Rossville Public Library has a free Robotics Club for local homeschool families. The Robotics Club is held at the library every other Thursday from 2-3 p.m. and is appropriate for ages 8-14.. For additional information about robotics or other programs, visit the library at 504 McFarland Ave. or call 706-866-1368.
MEETING • The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
CHURCH • True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
COMMUNITY • The LaFayette-Walker County Library, 305 South Duke Street, in LaFayette hosts “Ready to Read Story Time” every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Both programs are identical. The program consists of stories, crafts, songs and games designed to prepare children for successful school careers.
CHURCH •The Women's Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the first Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Emily Salter at 423.315.0606.
COMMUNITY • A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
COMMUNITY • Kids 4 Christ, a non-profit children's ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
CLUB • Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
COMMUNITY • The LaFayette-Walker County Library, 305 Duke Street, in LaFayette, offers “adult coloring” in the Morrison Study Room every Monday from 5-6 p.m. Coloring sheets and supplies will be provided. Ages 16+.
COMMUNITY • Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
CHURCH • The Men's Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
COMMUNITY • The Family Crisis Center is seeking volunteers to play with children one night a week. You must be 18 years old and undergo a background check. This is a great opportunity to make a positive impact on these children and provide some much-needed help and support to the family members caring for these kids. The Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Catoosa, and Chattooga Counties helps families live abuse free and is supported in part through donations to the shelter and the thrift stores. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or if you need more information about the Family Crisis Center, contact Kristy Lawson at klawsonatfccwdcc.org or call 706-375-7180.
CLASSES • A free line dance class is offered on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., at Elizabeth Lee UMC Life Center (gym), 505 Thomas Avenue, in Chickamauga. Starts with beginner and progresses to easy intermediate. Contact Elizabeth with any questions: 423-991-2919. Please wear comfortable shoes adequate for the gym floor.
ARTS • Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School's Open Studio community art program, under the direction of art teacher Wendy Morgan, offers a variety of art workshops on Tuesdays in room 310. Youth classes are from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Adult classes are from 6-8 p.m. Class fee is $15. Mediums include in-depth direction in drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, clay, glass and photography and are suitable for budding artists of any age. Payments should be made in advance to LFO Art Club, 1850 Battlefield Parkway, in Fort Oglethorpe with bookkeepers Donna Tatum or Teresa Lingerfelt. Reserve a spot by calling 706-866-0342 or email wmorgan.LFOatCatoosa.K12.GA.US.
COMMUNITY• The Catoosa County Public Library, 108 Catoosa Circle, in Ringgold, hosts a Library Lego Club Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 706-965-3600.
EDUCATION • The Catoosa County Board of Education has open board meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month (unless otherwise indicated) in the boardroom at the central office of Catoosa County Public Schools, 307 Cleveland Street, in Ringgold. Public participation is scheduled from 6-6:30 p.m. Work sessions are the Thursday before the first Tuesday (unless otherwise indicated). All meetings are open to the public.
COMMUNITY • The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
COMMUNITY• The Catoosa County public library, 108 Catoosa Circle, in Ringgold, hosts a bead crafting group on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Some supplies will be available for practicing your beading. At 3 p.m. it hosts a library knitting and crochet group. No supplies provided by library. Staff will be present to help beginners for both events. For more information, call 706-965-3600.
COMMUNITY• The Catoosa County public library, 108 Catoosa Circle, in Ringgold, has a kids crafts Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and a teen program with a variety of events at 4:30 p.m. The first Tuesday is game night, second Tuesday is the teen advisory group meeting, third Tuesday is crafting, fourth Tuesday is movie night and when there are fifth Tuesdays, each month will host a special event. For more information, call 706-965-3600.
COMMUNITY• The Catoosa County public library, 108 Catoosa Circle, in Ringgold, hosts morning story time with Ms. Shannon Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Join in for stories, songs and fun. For more information, call 706-965-3600.
CHURCH • Cowboy Church Of Lafayette, 196 County Line Road, in Rock Spring, Ga., offers a free hot meal on the first Tuesday of each month, from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 423-596-7227.
COMMUNITY • The LaFayette-Walker County Library, 305 Duke Street, in LaFayette, will offer a crochet and knitting club every first and third Tuesday and Thursday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This self-directed group offers support, learning and networking opportunities for all who wish to learn or are experienced.
COMMUNITY • The LaFayette-Walker County Library, 305 South Duke Street, in LaFayette will host “Ready to Read Story Time” every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Both programs are identical. The program consists of stories, crafts, songs and games designed to prepare children for successful school careers.
COMMUNITY • Rossville Public Library, 504 McFarland Avenue, will host its Preschool Ready to R.E.A.D every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Stories, crafts, and songs. Call with questions. 706-866-1368.
SCHOOLS • The Family Resource Agency of North Georgia announced the sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture funded Child and Adult Care Food Program. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled children at Rock Spring Head Start/Early Head Start, 343 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring, Ga., and will be provided without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. The same meals program is available at LaFayette Head Start, 905 Thornton St. and Lafayette Early Head Start at 915 Thornton St., LaFayette, GA 30728. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against should write immediately to: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 or 202-720-6382. Contact Paula Bacon at 706-861-0105 for more information.
COMMUNITY • Pruitt Health Hospice is looking for Christian people of vision and empathy who wish to volunteer and make a difference in their community one person at a time. As a hospice volunteer, you will receive training and support for your role in helping those with a life-limiting illness to have quality of life during life's cycle most sacred stage. Help others through companionship, reading, sharing and other small tasks. If you have a heart for others and wish to be of service, please contact Rickie Watters at 706-602-9546 or by e-mail at Rwattersat-pruitthealthhospice.com.
COMMUNITY • Lighthouse Foster Care, Inc., 35 Mountain Street, Ringgold, is seeking foster parents for all types of children including medically fragile and sibling groups. Tax-free compensation. Free training. Call 706-937-4236.
RECREATION • Community donation Yoga class at City Club Fitness, 109 LaFayette Square, LaFayette, meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. Donations benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation. Donate what you can $1+. For information, call 706-639-3491.
COMMUNITY • The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
COMMUNITY • The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meet at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
COMMUNITY • Melva Floyd, volunteer coordinator for United Hospice, is seeking volunteers. Volunteers help others as good neighbors providing friendship and doing small tasks. Enjoy the privilege of sharing in your local area. You will receive training that is personal and flexible to your schedule. Call 706-602-9545 or 800-867-7976 for an interview or to get further information.
COMMUNITY • The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
COMMUNITY • Narcotics and Alcoholic's Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
COMMUNITY • Become a foster parent. Earn tax-free compensation. Free training. Lighthouse Foster Care, 706-937-4236.
COMMUNITY • All Liberty Tax offices are collections sites for Cell Phones for Soldiers and anysoldier.com. People can drop off used cell phones, which gives American soldiers the chance to talk to loved ones. For more information, visit anysoldier.com, or call the local Liberty Tax office.
COMMUNITY • LaFayette Parks and Recreation Department offers line dance lessons for beginners and advanced students Mondays and Tuesdays at the Max Stoker facility. Learn the two-step, the cha cha, waltz, mumbo and salsa. No partner needed. For more information, contact Vicky Jones at 706-639-5401.
COMMUNITY • Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
COMMUNITY • The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members. The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
COMMUNITY • Ready to READ programs for youngsters. The library is currently in a temporary facility at the Rossville Recreation Center ( 301 Williams St.) while its McFarland Avenue location is being renovated.
COMMUNITY • The Friends of the Catoosa County Library have used books for sale daily in the Friends' Nook at the library. Hardbacks cost $1, paperbacks cost 50 cents. The library is at 108 Catoosa Circle (Benton Place campus off Battlefield Parkway) in Ringgold.
COMMUNITY • A.B.A.T.E. (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
COMMUNITY • The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.