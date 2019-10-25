Thursday, Oct. 31
LaFayette’s Scare on the Square will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The downtown square will be closed to traffic during the event. If you have any questions about Scare on the Square, or would like to be a vendor, fill out the online form at the link below or contact the LaFayette Main Street office at 706-639-1550. Please fill out the form at http://www.mycityoflafayettega.org/residents/events/scare_on_the_square if your business would like to participate. Scare on the Square is sponsored by The Bank of LaFayette and the City of LaFayette Main Street / Downtown Development Authority board. Local business owners fill the downtown street on Halloween and give out candy to all the children of the community. This is a safe alternative from going door to door as you and your friends will load up on all the candy you need during Scare on the Square. Come out dressed in your Halloween costumes and enjoy the fun! This is an event brought to you by the downtown merchants however all local businesses are invited to participate. Downtown participants set up in front of their stores and an area will be provided for other participants. Some candy is provided to the downtown merchants to give out. However, it is not provided to other businesses that choose to participate.
Bartow History Museum educator Paige Jennings will explore the history of Halloween in Bartow County, beginning with its origins in the early 1900s through the modern day, on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. The lecture discusses how the traditions of Halloween began with social parties, evolved into a community holiday, and adapted with the changing times. The program is free for members and included in the price of admission to the museum for non-members. For more information, visit www.BartowHistoryMuseum.org.
Saturday, Nov. 2
On Saturday, Nov. 2, Lakeview Middle School is hosting its Warrior Market. This event offers a craft fair, car show, kids' zone, a silent auction and more than 60 vendors. This is an event to build a family atmosphere within the community and to raise money for projects. Admission to the event is free, access to all activities in kids' zone is $5, and pictures with Santa are free with donations accepted. Admission to the cruise-in is free with donations accepted. For more information, email aslaven.lms@catoosa.k12.ga.us or call 706-866-1040.
Sunday, Nov. 3
The 2019 Dino Richardson Memorial Toy Run benefiting the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love will be Sunday, Nov. 3, and will start at 2 p.m. at Ridgeland High School KSU, 2478 Happy Valley Road, Rossville. The event is sponsored by the Walker County Stocking Full of Love, and music and lunch will be provided. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or cash donation. All bikes/clubs are welcome. Ride at your own risk.
Monday, Nov. 4
The Obedience Club of Chattanooga's next session of Obedience, Rally, Agility, Canine Good Citizen, and Therapy Dog Classes for puppies and dogs will begin on Monday, Nov. 4. Sign up online or come to open house at 1:30 p.m. to register on Sunday, Nov. 3, and orientation for classes from 2-3 p.m. Bring your dog's current shot records. Please, no dogs at registration/orientation. There will be an obedience demonstration at 2:45 p.m. An Agility Fun Day will start promptly at 3:15 p.m. Please bring a leash and treats. This event is free for all OCC members. Non-members will pay a $5 student membership and need to bring current shot records to participate. To sign up for classes or for more information about classes, please visit our website at occclub.org or call 423-463-0288.
Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and the tradition in Catoosa County is to put up crosses and flags to honor deceased veterans from the county. Each cross has a veteran's name and branch of service. This fall volunteers will be raising more than 1,730 crosses and flags on full-size poles. If you would like to help with this patriotic observance, volunteers will meet at the Flag Building on Monday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. on Mountain Street (directly behind Ringgold First Baptist Church). The flags will stay up for two weeks and volunteers will again be needed to take them down on Monday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. Also, on Monday, Nov. 11, bugler Steve Price will present a TAPS memorial ceremony at 6 p.m. in front of the Ringgold City Hall. The public is invited to attend. If you have questions, call Ringgold City Hall (706-935-3061) and you will be given the name and phone number of a volunteer who can provide more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
The Friends of the Rossville Public Library Fall Book Sale will be Nov. 5, 6, 7 and 9 during the library's hours. There will be a large selection of bestsellers, popular fiction, non-fiction and magazines at affordable prices. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Rossville Library. The library is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
On Wednesday, Nov. 6, at noon, the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library will present a framed Johnny Cash poster, signed by the son of Johnny Cash, to Sheriff Steve Wilson. The poster will later hang in the Ralph Jones Training Center on Probasco Street in LaFayette. Sheriff Ralph Jones’ son Terry Jones will be in attendance. Local officials, the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library, library staff and the LaFayette Woman’s Club will be in attendance. The public is invited to attend the presentation. The posters were designed to commemorate the anniversary of the concert Johnny Cash played in LaFayette in 1970. The concert was in appreciation for Sheriff Jones. Cash was arrested in LaFayette in 1967 for prowling, public intoxication, and a variety of drug charges. Sheriff Jones ordered the charges against Cash be thrown out after a face-to-face talk with the country music singer. Johnny Cash credited Jones with turning his life around. Johnny Cash posters and Ralph Jones guitar photos will be available for purchase after the presentation. For more information, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.
Friday, Nov. 8
Known for bringing friends and family together and its commitment to the community, Huddle House in Chickamauga is showing respect and support for those who have and continue to protect the country by offering a free order of Sweet Cakes (any variety) to all active duty, retired and veteran military members from Nov. 8-11. To show respect and express its thanks for the nation’s active duty, retired and veteran military members, many of whom have put their lives on the line to protect this country. “We believe that an order of our thick, fluffy Sweet Cakes pancakes is a nice way to share a token of appreciation and thank them for their service,” says Huddle House. When: Veterans Day Weekend (Friday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 11). Where: Chickamauga Huddle House, 14 Bushrod Johnson Ave. How: Just show a valid military ID.
Saturday, Nov. 9
The 12th annual Turkey Shoot/Pancake Breakfast to raise funds for camper scholarships will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp New Dawn, 245 S. Cedar Lane, Chickamauga (in scenic McLemore Cove). Bring the whole family and enjoy fun activities for children, a silent auction, live music and lunch as well as the shoot, which is open to youth and adults. For more information, call 706-539-2235 or check the Facebook page.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Local artists are needed for an art show and sale at The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold. The show will run Nov. 12 through Jan. 4, with a reception and judging on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. To participate, contact Lora Ogden at 706-935-9000.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Walker County is hosting a Veterans Appreciation Banquet on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 N. Hwy. 27, Rock Spring, Ga. Speaker is General B.B. Bell. The Choo Choo Barbershop Chorus will be singing. Free admission for all veterans and active-duty military. Non-veterans are $15 per person. Pre-registration is required. Call 423-541-6092 to register or to ask a question or to sponsor one or more veterans.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The staff of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will commemorate the 156th anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series of special programs taking place in and around the city from Saturday through Monday, Nov. 23-25. By November 1863, months of besiegement culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga area. By the time the smoke cleared, Orchard Knob, Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge were strewn with the wreckage of war, and the Confederate Army of Tennessee was in full retreat. It was, as one Confederate later wrote, the “Death Knell of the Confederacy.” Throughout the weekend, the park will offer a variety of special programs marking the anniversary of the battles, including historical hikes and tours on Moccasin Bend, Orchard Knob, Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge. The historic Cravens House on Lookout Mountain will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24.
Let's Make A Difference will sponsor a Feast of Thanksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. at the LaFayette Housing Authority, 300 Oak St., LaFayette. Tickets are $10 each. For more information, call 706-638-6183.
Sunday, Dec. 15
The "Messiah" Community Sing-Along will be Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. at Chattanooga First SDA Church, 7450 Standifer Gap Road.
Monday, Dec. 16
American Legion Post 0339 LaFayette will hold a raffle for a Henry Goldenboy .22 WMR (Winchester Magnum Rimfire) rifle. This is the second year for such a raffle, with the proceeds going to the veterans of Walker County. The winner of the raffle may choose between the Henry Goldenboy Rifle or a $600 cash prize. Tickets are $5 per ticket or 5 for $20. The drawing will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, and the winner does not need to be present. Contact Richard Westbrook, post commander (706-621-8868) or Jack Spangler, post adjutant (423-588-9499) for further details or you can email them at galegionpost339@gmail.com.
GENERAL
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED • Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s adult education program is seeking volunteers at its Walker County Campus Learning Center who can tutor adult learners in reading, writing, basic math and English Language skills. By volunteering, you can offer help to those in need in the community. You can make a difference in someone’s life and provide the opportunity for students to develop new skills or build on existing experience or knowledge. Volunteers should have a high school diploma or GED diploma and have a strong commitment to help others. Hours are flexible to volunteer. Volunteers can work several hours a day or as little as two hours per week. Adult Education courses are offered morning, afternoon and evening. Contact Carla Hyde at 706-295-6976 or cahyde@gntc.edu to volunteer.
BE A VOLUNTEER • Reading Buddies is an effort on the part of volunteers in Catoosa County to support elementary school teachers, especially teachers of K-3 students. This initiative is supported by the Catoosa County Early Literacy Task Force. Volunteers are aware of the challenges of teaching elementary school students to read. They are also aware that elementary students must be proficient readers by the third grade when they take their first Milestone assessment. By supporting teachers and students, Reading Buddies volunteers believe they can make a difference in the lives of children and students in Catoosa County. Reading Buddies volunteers agree to work with at least one student for 30 minutes one time per week. They also agree to participate in an orientation offered by Catoosa County Schools and undergo a background check. There is no expense to the volunteer. The volunteer is paired with a teacher and the teacher provides instruction and resources for the volunteer. This usually involves helping the child to learn their sight words, spelling words, reading aloud to the child or having the child read aloud. Anyone interested in volunteering to be a Reading Buddy should contact Patti Long by email at pattilong0708@gmail.com.
MEETINGS • Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
NEW PASTOR • Walnut Grove Baptist Church invites the community to come and grow with them as they worship the Lord. Walnut Grove Baptist services are Sunday school at 10 a.m., with Sunday services at 11 a.m. Wednesday night service begins at 6:30 p.m. Walnut Grove Baptist is at 55 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette.
LOSE WEIGHT • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
PRAYER LINE • LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., has established a prayer line for the community. The LPC Prayer Line (706-383-3922) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those who call may leave their concerns anonymously or request a member of the LaFayette Presbyterian prayer team return their call.
LET FREEDOM RING • Golden Sound Music Inc., a 501c3 public charity, sponsors selective drawing each patriotic holiday. Get a cast-iron farm dinner bell inscribed “Let Freedom Ring,” July 4, 1776. Contributions are $5 each. Register at The Bank of LaFayette, main branch. Mail checks to: The Bank of LaFayette, Attn: Shelia Riddle, 101 West Patton Street, LaFayette, GA 30728
GORDON-LEE MANSION TOURS • The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the historic mansion in Chickamauga for tours on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will be held each Saturday until Labor Day. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion, a 501c3 organization. Admission is $5 adults and $1 for 12 and under. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 for more information or visit the group’s Facebook. THRU LABOR DAY
CAMP • Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
HEAD START • Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.
CLASSES • Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
CLASSES • Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
MEETINGS • Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
MEETINGS • Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
CHURCH • Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
MEETINGS • The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
COMMUNITY • A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff's, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
FOOD PANTRY • Rossville Community Ministries, a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
CHURCH • Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
MEETINGS • There are AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
MEETINGS • Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
MEETINGS • The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
CHURCH • True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
MEETINGS • A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
MEETINGS • Kids 4 Christ, a non-profit children's ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
CLUB • Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
COMMUNITY • Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
CHURCH • The Men's Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
COMMUNITY • The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
MEETINGS • The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
MEETINGS • The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
COMMUNITY • The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
MEETINGS • Narcotics and Alcoholic's Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
COMMUNITY • Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
COMMUNITY • The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members. The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
MEETINGS • ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
MEETINGS • The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.