Saturday, Feb. 8
On Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will conduct a special 1-hour tour on Chickamauga Battlefield, focusing on African American stories associated with the battlefield. This program begins at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center in Fort Oglethorpe and will car caravan to various locations. There are countless stories to be told on Chickamauga Battlefield, but until recently, some of the accounts, long buried and seemingly forgotten, have resurfaced. These are the stories of the African American participants who, though not officially soldiers, still risked life and limb as they worked toward seizing their freedom. For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.
The red carpet will roll out again for the upcoming LaFayette Parks & Recreation Mother & Son Dance. The LaFayette Recreation Center will host the fourth annual Mother-Son Dance on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Advanced tickets are priced a $5 and it will be $7 at the door the day of the dance. Food and beverages will be provided with no additional charges. Dress as fancy as you like and come for a night of dancing, games and family fun. Call 706-639-1590, or come by the LaFayette Recreation Center to learn more. You can also purchase tickets at www.eventeny.com/events/Fourth-Annual-MotherSon-Dance-482.
Monday, Feb. 10
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Thursday, Feb. 13
Saturday, Feb. 15
Monday, Feb. 17
Friday, Feb. 21
LaFayette High School's College and Career Fair 2020 will be Friday, Feb. 21, from 8:45-11:45 a.m. in the school gymnasium. The fair is sponsored by the CTAE, guidance and work-based learning departments.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Sunday, March 1
GENERAL
♦ COOKBOOK Now is the time for a steaming bowl of homemade soup. Lyerly United Methodist Church has just the recipe you are looking for. The church’s “Feeding the Flock” cookbook is for sale for $10, plus $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island, in Lyerly, or by sending $10 (plus $3 shipping and handling) to Lyerly United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730, and a church cookbook will be mailed to you. If you have any questions, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
♦ NEW RULES From Catoosa County Probate Court Judge Jeff Hullender: Effective Jan. 1, 2020, if you are applying for a marriage license with the Catoosa County Probate Court and have been divorced please note the following requirements. Proof of dissolution of prior marriage: If either applicant has been previously married and the marriage was dissolved by divorce or annulment, a copy of the decree of divorce or annulment must be presented at the time of application. Applicants who have been married and divorced more than once need only provide a certified copy of the decree dissolving the last previous marriage.
♦ NEW CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church at 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette opens Sunday, Jan. 5. The pastor is Roy R. Huskins. For more information, call 706-996-1815.
♦ VOLUNTEERS NEEDED Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s adult education program is seeking volunteers at its Walker County Campus Learning Center who can tutor adult learners in reading, writing, basic math and English Language skills♦ . By volunteering, you can offer help to those in need in the community. You can make a difference in someone’s life and provide the opportunity for students to develop new skills or build on existing experience or knowledge. Volunteers should have a high school diploma or GED diploma and have a strong commitment to help others. Hours are flexible to volunteer. Volunteers can work several hours a day or as little as two hours per week. Adult Education courses are offered morning, afternoon and evening. Contact Carla Hyde at 706-295-6976 or cahyde@gntc.edu to volunteer.
♦ BE A VOLUNTEER Reading Buddies is an effort on the part of volunteers in Catoosa County to support elementary school teachers, especially teachers of K-3 students. This initiative is supported by the Catoosa County Early Literacy Task Force. Volunteers are aware of the challenges of teaching elementary school students to read. They are also aware that elementary students must be proficient readers by the third grade when they take their first Milestone assessment. By supporting teachers and students, Reading Buddies volunteers believe they can make a difference in the lives of children and students in Catoosa County. Reading Buddies volunteers agree to work with at least one student for 30 minutes one time per week. They also agree to participate in an orientation offered by Catoosa County Schools and undergo a background check. There is no expense to the volunteer. The volunteer is paired with a teacher and the teacher provides instruction and resources for the volunteer. This usually involves helping the child to learn their sight words, spelling words, reading aloud to the child or having the child read aloud. Anyone interested in volunteering to be a Reading Buddy should contact Patti Long by email at pattilong0708@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ NEW PASTOR Walnut Grove Baptist Church invites the community to come and grow with them as they worship the Lord. Walnut Grove Baptist services are Sunday school at 10 a.m., with Sunday services at 11 a.m. Wednesday night service begins at 6:30 p.m. Walnut Grove Baptist is at 55 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ PRAYER LINE LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., has established a prayer line for the community. The LPC Prayer Line (706-383-3922)♦ is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those who call may leave their concerns anonymously or request a member of the LaFayette Presbyterian prayer team return their call.
♦ LET FREEDOM RING Golden Sound Music Inc., a 501c3 public charity, sponsors selective drawing each patriotic holiday. Get a cast-iron farm dinner bell inscribed “Let Freedom Ring,” July 4, 1776. Contributions are $5 each. Register at The Bank of LaFayette, main branch. Mail checks to: The Bank of LaFayette, Attn: Shelia Riddle, 101 West Patton Street, LaFayette, GA 30728
♦ GORDON-LEE MANSION TOURS The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the historic mansion in Chickamauga for tours♦ on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will be held each Saturday until Labor Day. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion, a 501c3 organization. Admission is $5 adults and $1 for 12 and under. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 for more information or visit the group’s Facebook. THRU LABOR DAY
♦ CAMP Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth♦ from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
♦ HEAD START Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications♦ for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.
♦ CLASSES Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
♦ CLASSES Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club♦ meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ COMMUNITY A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
♦ MEETINGS There are AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
♦ MEETINGS Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ MEETING The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Cathy Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETING The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ MEETINGS A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
♦ MEETINGS Kids 4 Christ , a non-profit children’s ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ MEETINGS The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ COMMUNITY The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members♦. The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.