Friday, June 28
LaFayette’s July Fourth celebration, the “Freedom Festival,” will be Friday, June 28, beginning at 5 p.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department at 638 S. Main St. The event is free and fun for the entire family. It’s an evening filled with live music from some of the best local musicians in the area, various events and a multitude of vendors. Festival events include an old-timer’s baseball game, corn hole tournament, eating contest, free swim at the city pool and a free pro wrestling, just to name a few. Vendors offer everything from barbecue sandwiches to balloon animals. The evening is capped off with a state-of-the-art fireworks show at 10 p.m.
CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at CHI Memorial Parkway in Ringgold on Friday, June 28. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All women who have a mammogram on the mobile coach at this location will receive a free T-shirt. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center receives grant funds from Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to provide women with education about and access to breast health services. Partnerships with Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic work up is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254.
Saturday, June 29
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the historic Mansion in Chickamauga for tours on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will be held on each Saturday until Labor Day. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion, a 501c3 organization. Admission is $5 adults and $1 for 12 and under. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 for more information or visit Friends on Facebook.
Monday, July 1
CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at Catoosa County Library in Ringgold on Monday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center receives grant funds from Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to provide women with education about and access to breast health services. Partnerships with Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic work up is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254. The Catoosa County Library is located at 108 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, Ga.
Tuesday, July 2
Nearly seven out of 10 smokers say they want to quit completely, according to research from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but quitting is not easy. To help people in North Georgia be successful, CHI Memorial offers a free seven-week Freedom From Smoking program which helps participants learn how to beat tobacco addiction, lifestyle changes that make quitting easier, stress management, how to avoid weight gain and how to stay smoke-free for good. On Tuesday, July 2, a new session of Freedom From Smoking will begin at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-Ringgold. The class is offered every Tuesday for seven weeks from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Freedom From Smoking is an American Lung Association program that has helped hundreds of thousands of Americans overcome an addiction to nicotine during the past 37 years. The program is designed for a small group setting. Anyone who has a desire to stop smoking should call 423-495-7778 to register for the class. There is no charge for the program. CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-Ringgold is located at CHI Memorial Parkway, 4700 Battlefield Parkway, Suite 200, Ringgold.
Wednesday, July 3
Celebrating the birth of the United States takes center stage at the 13th annual “Patriotism at The Post” concert and fireworks show slated to take place at historic Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe on Wednesday, July 3, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The festivities include Tabernacle Big Band’s patriotic concert and sing-a-long, Chalk Art festival, food, kid’s activities, arts and crafts vendors and the naming of the Most Patriotic Boy and Girl winner, followed by fireworks at dark. Children, age 10 and younger, can compete by dressing in their best patriotic outfit showing off their best red-white-and-blue with prizes awarded. Boy Scout Troop 316 from Flintstone will present the colors at the opening ceremony prior to the concert. Patriotism at The Post is organized by the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association and is free to attend. A $5 per car donation is asked to park on the polo field to help cover the cost of the fireworks. Local businesses supporting Patriotism at The Post are NGEMC Operation Round-Up and First Volunteer Bank. Concessions include barbecue, hot dogs, drinks, Repici Ice, cotton candy, kettle corn and pork rinds. Liberty Baptist Church is sponsoring kid’s activities and games and Apex Inflatables will have bounce houses for the kids to enjoy for a charge. CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia is providing shuttle service for those who need extra help getting onto the polo field.
Want to show off your artistic talent for all to see? If you answered “yes.” then mark your calendar for Wednesday, July 3, and be ready to create your chalk art masterpiece on Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe as part of “Patriotism at The Post.” All artists, professional and amateur, students and the community are encouraged to join in and show their creative side by chalking on Barnhardt Circle. Community space and chalk will be available for anyone who just wants to be a part of all the fun. The theme for this year’s chalk art event is “America the Beautiful.” Judging will take place at 8 p.m., with the winners announced and awards presented before the fireworks show. To learn more, visit the Georgia Chalk Artist Guild event page and register online at http://www.gachalkartists.org/event/patriotism-at-the-post/. Each artist will have a 6-foot-by-6-foot square to work with. Those wanting to compete for prizes must register at the information table. A basic palette of chalk will be available at no charge. Artists are encouraged to bring their own chalk and equipment to use. Community space and chalk will be available for anyone who just wants to be a part of all the fun. Judging will take place at 8 pm, with the winners announced and awards presented before the fireworks show. For more information contact chris@6thcavalrymuseum.com or call 706-861-2860.
Family fun for everyone is at Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park during Independence Day Week. On Tuesday, July 2, and on Thursday, July 4, Lake Winnie will celebrate Independence Day with spectacular fireworks shows at 10 p.m. each day. On those two days, join family and friends for a traditional celebration of fun, festivities and freedom. These pyrotechnic extravaganzas feature a dazzling display of fireworks launched over the water and aerial presentations that are a Lake Winnepesaukah Fourth of July trademark. Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park will be open on Tuesday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Wednesday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Thursday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-5681 or visit the website at www.lakewinnie.com.
Saturday, July 6
Etowah Games Day 2019 will be Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Rd. S.E., Cartersville, Ga. Cost: $4-6 admission fee. Some of the games we play today are based on games from more than 1,000 years ago. Kids and adults are invited to learn ancient versions of Yahtzee, ladder ball, stick ball, lawn darts and more at this historic site. Learn to make a bull roar, play double-ball, and join other games of skill. Information: 770-387-3747 or http://gastateparks.org/EtowahIndianMounds.
Cloudland’s fourth annual 5K Fun Run, Barbecue, and Yard Sale will be held Saturday, July 6. The Fun Run course will start at Cloudland Community Park on Gadsden Avenue in Cloudland, Ga., and make a loop through Gadsden Avenue, Atlanta Avenue, Golf Course Road, County Road 103, and Cloudland Drive, which are all within the Cloudland community in both Georgia and Alabama. The course includes moderate to steep hills. Runners, walkers, and children on bikes of all ages and experiences are welcome. If you would like to participate in the Fun Run, you may register on the website (see “Contact information” at end of this brief) or download the mail-in registration form. The form is available via JPEG on Facebook or can be requested by emailing the group. The registration fee of $25 is accepted by mail or Pay Pal and must be received with the application for the registration to be complete. The pre-registration cut off date is June 20. The registration fee will be $30 if you register on the day of the event or after June 20th. Runners and bikers will receive a complimentary t-shirt and a goody bag. Bikers must also register and must wear a helmet. The run will begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. Remember all times are on Eastern time. All runners and bikers will need to arrive early enough to sign in and be ready to go by 7:30 a.m. If you are registering on the day of the event, registration begins at 6 a.m. After the run there will be entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., featuring The Ukulele Band of Alabama. There will be barbecue plates for sale, and individual yard sales set up. The barbecue plates will cost $5 and include a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, and a drink. Barbecue pork butts, pork loins, and chickens will also be pre-sold at $30 for butts and loins and $10 for chickens on a preorder basis only. To preorder pork and/or chickens see “Contact information” info at end of this brief. The deadline for orders is June 25. Barbecue can be paid for when you preorder or at pick-up on the day of the run between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include a community yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the festivities this year. Bring your items for sale and set up in the park. Due to there being no car traffic during the race, there will be no car access to the park until 9:30 a.m. No registration for yard sale is required, but donations are welcomed. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, you may contact the organizers by email for more information. Sponsors and their location will be listed on the back of the T-shirts. The $50 donation by the sponsors needs to be received by June 19. All proceeds go to Cloudland Community Park toward the upgrade of the toilet facilities, the kitchen, and the playground equipment. Anyone wishing to make a donation or are interested in renting the park for a family or other event please, refer to the following contact information — Mail: P.O. Box 277, Menlo, GA 30731. Phone: 706-862-3040. Email: CloudlandCommunityPark@yahoo.com. Facebook: Cloudland Community Park. Cloudland community website: www.cloudlandcommunity.wix.com/park.
Sunday, July 7
Revival at Kensington Church of God, 85 Halls Mill Road, Chickamauga, with Randall Abbott from Arkansas, July 7-12, Sunday, 6 pm, Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. Pastor Dennis Chambers invites everyone. For more info, call 423-315-1544.
Vernon Greeson singing at Kensington Church of God, 85 Halls Mill Road, Chickamauga, on Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m. Pastor Dennis Chambers invites everyone. For more info, call 423-315-1544.
On Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m. Keith Baptist Church will present the patriotic cantata “I Love This Land” by Russell Mauldin and Sue C. Smith. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in the Ringgold/Tunnel Hill area of Catoosa County. For more information, call 706-450-0963 or contact the church through our Facebook page.
Monday, July 8
The Obedience Club of Chattanooga's next session of obedience, rally, agility, canine good citizen, and therapy dog classes for puppies and dogs will begin Monday, July 8. Sign up online or come to open house at 1:30 p.m. to register on Sunday, June 30. Orientation for classes is from 2-3 p.m. Bring your dog's current shot records. No dogs with the exception of puppies coming to the puppy play seminar. The club will have an outdoor puppy play seminar from 3-5 p.m. This seminar is an opportunity to allow your puppy to play with other puppies, off-leash, in a safe environment. Julie Jones Thornton, a certified highly experienced dog trainer, will supervise the puppy play. Cost is $10 for regular members and $15 for student members. Off-leash play with other dogs is an important way for your dog to learn safe social skills. Register now on line at occclub.org. To sign up for classes and for more information, visit the club’s website at occclub.org or call 423 463-0288.
Tuesday, July 9
Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold and the Ringgold Convention and Visitors Bureau are hosting a Summer Christmas Movie Night at the Ringgold Depot. The event features “Mary Poppins Returns” and aids Catoosa County residents to improve their sight and assist with other Lions projects. The evening Tuesday, July 9, will feature a showing at 7 p.m. at the Ringgold Depot. The event is free but donations will be received. Concessions will be available for purchase. Children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Lions will also collect used glasses for recycling. Event Partners are Boynton United Methodist Church, Hamilton Glass Co. of Dalton, Dr. Denise Shepard, and NGEMC Members Operation Round Up. Partners are still needed. For more information, e-mail rfrankscatoosa@gmail.com or call Jamie Klementisz, Ringgold Main Street manager, at 706-935-3061.
The Walker County Board of Education’s planning session will be held Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m. at the Advancing Education Center, 925 Osburn Road, Chickamauga. The board’s regular session will be held on Monday, July 15, at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Building.
Saturday, July 13
The Hooper family reunion will be a cover-dish luncheon at noon on Saturday, July 13, at the senior citizen and activity center in Hiawassee, Ga. Bring photos for discussion on family history. For more information, text Barbara at 706-581-2016.
Monday, July 15
The Walker County Board of Education’s regular meeting will be held on Monday, July 15, at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Building, 201 S. Duke St., LaFayette .
Wednesday, July 17
Parents, bring your children to Vacation Bible School at Keith Baptist Church Wednesday, July 17, through Friday, July 19, from 6-8 p.m. each day. This year, the children will participate in “Roar! Life Is Wild - God Is Good.” The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in the Ringgold/Tunnel Hill area of Catoosa County. For more information, call 706-450-0963 or contact us through our Facebook page.
Saturday, July 20
First Baptist Church Fort Oglethorpe (FBCFO), 2645 LaFayette Road, announces plans for the annual Women’s Ministry Luncheon, to be held at the church on Saturday, July 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The theme this year will be “A Mission to Haiti.” Speakers will be Belinda Crisman and her husband Dr. Alan Crisman, with the Friends of Momance Foundation. Seven years ago this impoverished Haitian village was filled with children who could not attend school due to the cost and distance required to walk to school. With the help of Friends of Momance, a school has been built and dental/medical supplies provided monthly. FBCFO has also been collecting cereal boxes to send to another Haitian group, called The Apparent Project, which takes the boxes and makes necklaces, bracelets, earrings, key rings and more to sell and provide a consistent income for the artisans and quality care for their children. It also helps provide an opportunity for their children to get an excellent education. There will also be a box of handmade items for sale. The proceeds from the fundraiser will be twofold — all items sold will enable the Women’s Ministry to send money back to the artisans at The Apparent Project, and to give funds to Friends of Momance to help further their mission. Attend the luncheon to learn more about these worthy missions and for great food, fellowship, and door prizes. Tickets are $15 each and are required to be purchased in advance at the church office at 706-866-0232 or from Laura Jones at 423-605-1816. Deadline for ticket purchases is July 12. Childcare will be provided for children up to the age of 7, but you must advise if this service will be required at the time of ticket purchase.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Northwest Georgia’s favorite fall family event shifts dates for the 2019 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show to Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. The eighth-annual event will take place at Russell Regional Airport in Rome, Ga., and is presented by JLC AirShow Management. Airport parking lots will open at 8 a.m. with the gates opening to guests at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The opening ceremonies will kick-off each day at 12:30 p.m. followed by the first flying performances at 1 p.m. The public can follow the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show across social media through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For the most-up-to-date air show news, parking tips, and other event information, please visit the show’s social media sites. The Wings Over North Georgia airshow is an FAA, DoD, and International Council of Air Shows recognized event. For the full list of performers, activities, and ticket options air show fans, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors can visit the official Wings Over North Georgia air show website.
GENERAL
PRAYER LINE • LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., has established a prayer line for the community. The LPC Prayer Line (706-383-3922) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those who call may leave their concerns anonymously or request a member of the LaFayette Presbyterian prayer team return their call.
LET FREEDOM RING • Golden Sound Music Inc., a 501c3 public charity, sponsors selective drawing each patriotic holiday. Get a cast-iron farm dinner bell inscribed “Let Freedom Ring,” July 4, 1776. Contributions are $5 each. Register at The Bank of LaFayette, main branch. Mail checks to: The Bank of LaFayette, Attn: Shelia Riddle, 101 West Patton Street, LaFayette, GA 30728
GORDON-LEE MANSION TOURS • The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the historic mansion in Chickamauga for tours on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will be held each Saturday until Labor Day. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion, a 501c3 organization. Admission is $5 adults and $1 for 12 and under. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 for more information or visit the group’s Facebook.
COOKBOOK FOR SALE • Summer is the perfect time for trying new recipes for your picnics. Lyerly United Methodist’s “Feeding the Flock” cookbook is $10 and $3 for shipping and handling. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island, in Lyerly, or by sending $10 (plus $3 shipping and handling) to Lyerly United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730, and a church cookbook will be mailed to you. If you have any questions please feel free to call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
CAMP • Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
HEAD START • Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.CLASSES • Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
CLASSES • Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
MEETINGS • Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
MEETINGS • Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
CHURCH • Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
MEETINGS • The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library . This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
COMMUNITY • A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff's, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
FOOD PANTRY • Rossville Community Ministries, a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
CHURCH • Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
MEETINGS • There are AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
MEETINGS • Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
MEETINGS • The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
CHURCH • True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
MEETINGS • A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
MEETINGS • Kids 4 Christ, a non-profit children's ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
CLUB • Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
COMMUNITY • Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
CHURCH • The Men's Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
COMMUNITY • The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
MEETINGS • The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
MEETINGS • The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
COMMUNITY • The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
MEETINGS • Narcotics and Alcoholic's Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
COMMUNITY • Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
COMMUNITY • The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members. The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
MEETINGS • ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
MEETINGS • The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.