Community calendar

Friday, June 7
Bats are one of the most interesting and important wildlife pests. Join Wade Hutcheson of UGA Extension-Walker County as he hosts the webinar “Batty for Bats — Explore Bat Behavior and Management Strategies” on Friday, June 7, at 2 p.m. at the Chickamauga Public Library, 306 Cove Road, Chickamauga. This webinar is part of the “All Bugs Good and Bad” Extension webinar series. There is no cost to attend. To sign up, call the Walker County Extension Office at 706-638-2548.
The Battle of the Badges blood drives between the Walker and Catoosa County sheriffs’ departments are Friday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive for Walker County will be held at 105 S. Duke St. in LaFayette. The Catoosa County drive will be held at 5842 U.S. Highway 41 in Ringgold. You may also donate at Blood Assurance in Fort Oglethorpe between June 7 and June 14. You must mention your vote for the sheriff’s office of choice at check-in. Schedule your donation time by contacting Kimberly Jones at 706-639-0831 for Walker and Beth Sullivan at 706-935-2424 for Catoosa.
First Baptist Church, located at 2645 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe, has rescheduled its annual rummage sale to Friday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to inclement weather forecasts. Sale items will include furniture, household items, appliances, linens, electronics, yard tools, handbags, clothing and shoes. Baked goods, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds from this event will support missions and other important outreach efforts by the church. For additional information, call the church office at 706-866-0232.
Sunday, June 9
North Georgia Animal Alliance will hold its annual giant yard sale/fundraiser at Ringgold First Baptist Church, 7611 Nashville St., on Saturday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds go to cover vet care, food and homing of abandoned animals and to help the community with spay/neuter costs. For more information, go online to northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org.
First Baptist Church Fort Oglethorpe is excited to announce VBS Power Up happening evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. from Sunday, June 9, through Thursday, June 13. This Vacation Bible School will be an engaging summer experience for kids of all ages, including preschool through middle school. Sign up online at fbcfo.org or any night in person during the event. Bus service is limited but available upon request. Contact the church office at 706-866-0232.
Keith Baptist Church, located at 1573 Keith Road in the Ringgold/Tunnel Hill area, invites the community to its homecoming service on Sunday, June 9, at 11 a.m. Featured musical guest is Children of the Promise, a talented family group from Cedartown, Ga. After the service, a covered-dish dinner will be provided. For more information, call 706-450-0963 or visit the church's Facebook page.
Monday, June 10
Chattooga County Chamber of Commerce is officially welcoming Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) into the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10, on the steps of the Chattooga County Courthouse, 10035 Commerce Street, Summerville. This is a free event and the public is invited to attend.
Thursday, June 13
Catoosa County Habitat for Humanity will hold a public meeting to explore the possibility of expanding into Walker County on Thursday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Rhyne Board Room at the LaFayette/Walker County Library, 305 S. Duke St., LaFayette. All are invited to attend. To learn more about Catoosa County Habitat for Humanity, visit catoosahabitat.org or contact Penny Mahon at 706-861-5858.
Tuesday, June 25
The Southern Lit Book Club will meet Tuesday, June 25, at 6 p.m. at the Caffeine Addict at 7819 Nashville St. in downtown Ringgold. The selection is “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Saturday, July 13
The Hooper family reunion will be a cover-dish luncheon at noon on Saturday, July 13, at the senior citizen and activity center in Hiawassee, Ga. Bring photos for discussion on family history. For more information, text Barbara at 706-581-2016.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Northwest Georgia’s favorite fall family event shifts dates for the 2019 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show to Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. The eighth-annual event will take place at Russell Regional Airport in Rome, Ga., and is presented by JLC AirShow Management. Airport parking lots will open at 8 a.m. with the gates opening to guests at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The opening ceremonies will kick-off each day at 12:30 p.m. followed by the first flying performances at 1 p.m. The public can follow the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show across social media through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For the most-up-to-date air show news, parking tips, and other event information, please visit the show’s social media sites. The Wings Over North Georgia airshow is an FAA, DoD, and International Council of Air Shows recognized event. For the full list of performers, activities, and ticket options air show fans, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors can visit the official Wings Over North Georgia air show website.
GENERAL
GORDON-LEE MANSION TOURS • The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the historic mansion in Chickamauga for tours on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will be held each Saturday until Labor Day. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion, a 501c3 organization. Admission is $5 adults and $1 for 12 and under. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 for more information or visit the group’s Facebook.
COOKBOOK FOR SALE • Summer is the perfect time for trying new recipes for your picnics. Lyerly United Methodist’s “Feeding the Flock” cookbook is $10 and $3 for shipping and handling. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island, in Lyerly, or by sending $10 (plus $3 shipping and handling) to Lyerly United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730, and a church cookbook will be mailed to you. If you have any questions please feel free to call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
NEW PASTOR • Bethel Baptist Church, at 4068 South Highway 341 (South Cove Road) in Chickamauga, announces the appointment of Fred L. Holcomb to the position of church pastor. Holcomb, who holds a doctorate, has 25 years of combined service as an evangelist and pastor in Florida, Tennessee and Georgia. He is a native of Chickamauga and a graduate of Gordon Lee High School. The church invites all of Holcomb's friends, family and others to visit to welcome Holcomb home.
CAMP • Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
HEAD START • Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.CLASSES • Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
CLASSES • Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
MEETINGS • Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
MEETINGS • Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
CHURCH • Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
MEETINGS • The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library . This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
COMMUNITY • A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff's, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
FOOD PANTRY • Rossville Community Ministries, a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
CHURCH • Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
MEETINGS • Catoosa County Board of Commissioners' meetings, which are open to the public, are held the first and third Tuesdays each month at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building, 800 LaFayette Street, Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a commission meeting on any subject for five minutes. No advance notice is required. The commissioners may extend a citizen’s allotted time if they feel the situation merits it.
MEETINGS • Ringgold City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 150 Tennessee Street, Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a council meeting on any subject. There is no time limit and no advance notice is required.
MEETINGS • Fort Oglethorpe City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 500 City Drive, Fort Oglethorpe. To speak at a council meeting, citizens must contact the city clerk (706-866-2544, ext. 1300) no later than 4:30 p.m. the Thursday before the meeting at which they wish to speak. They must give their name and the subject on which they wish to speak, and that information is passed on to the city manager for review. At the council meeting, the citizen will have five minutes to speak. The mayor or council may extend that time.
MEETINGS • There are AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
MEETINGS • Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
MEETINGS • The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
CHURCH • True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
MEETINGS • A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
MEETINGS • Kids 4 Christ, a non-profit children's ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
CLUB • Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
COMMUNITY • Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
CHURCH • The Men's Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month (unless otherwise indicated) in the boardroom at the central office of Catoosa County Public Schools, 307 Cleveland Street, in Ringgold. Public participation is scheduled from 6-6:30 p.m. Work sessions are the Thursday before the first Tuesday (unless otherwise indicated). All meetings are open to the public.
COMMUNITY • The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
MEETINGS • The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
MEETINGS • The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
COMMUNITY • The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
MEETINGS • Narcotics and Alcoholic's Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
COMMUNITY • Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
COMMUNITY • The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members. The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
MEETINGS • ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
MEETINGS • The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.