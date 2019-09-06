Friday, Sept. 13
Award-winning theater company Back Alley Productions will bring Paul Zindel’s coming-of-age production “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds” to life. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from Sept. 13-22. The historic Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Ave. in LaFayette, Ga. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.BAPshows.com or 30 minutes before showtime at the box office. Seating is first come first serve. “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds” details the story of the Hunsdorfers, a dysfunctional family living in poverty in a converted grocery store during the 1960s. For more information, visit https://www.bapshows.com for more information or call 706-621-2870.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Chattanooga Valley Lions Club in Flintstone will be selling their famous pork skins at the Blue-Gray barbecue cook-off at the Gordon Lee House in Chickamauga on Saturday, Sept 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Skins are freshly cooked on-site.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will host the annual Blue & Gray BBQ Contest, Festival, and Quilt Show on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Gordon-Lee Mansion in Chickamauga Ga. Interested food and craft vendors and quilt designers, please contact the Friends at Friendsglm@comcast.net or go to our Facebook page. Contact Gary at 423-488-0861 for more information.
Four Points Inc. will hold a consignment sale fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene on Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe. Four Points will have men's, women's, and children's clothing and baby items galore. Please sign up to consign or come out to shop the deals and help Four Points raise funds for its local family support programs. Call 706-638-1555 for more information.
In recent years, there has been increasing interest in home food preservation. Canning is one method of food preservation that allows you to enjoy seasonal foods all year long. While this method of home food preservation has existed for centuries, we have learned much about the science behind safe canning methods in recent years. Join Chattooga County UGA Extension family and consumer science agent Rebecca Thomas for “Home Food Preservation 101” on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Chickamauga Public Library, 306 Cove Road, to learn more about water bath canning and pressure canning, in addition to learning what foods need to be pressure canned, and why. Free dial pressure canner lid testing following the class from 11-11:30 a.m. Bring only the lid and weight from your equipment. There is no cost to attend. To sign-up please call the Walker County Extension Office at 706-638-2548.
Sunday, Sept. 15
The LaFayette Rotary Club is spearheading a fund drive to assist the people of the Bahamas following the devastation left there by Hurricane Dorian. As this need is immediate, donations will be accepted through Sunday, Sept. 15. The Bahamian people are in urgent need of medical care, housing, food, and other services. Following a natural disaster like Hurricane Dorian, your contribution ensures that we can deliver supplies, provide health care, and support rebuilding efforts. By making a donation today, you can help Rotarians respond swiftly and effectively, bringing hope to those whose lives have been affected by the disaster. LaFayette Rotary Club President Julie Carter says, “I believe that there is no better place than The Rotary Foundation to contribute your funds. This way your donation will go exactly where you intended. Your donations will be going through The Rotary Foundation and managed by Rotary International and then to local Rotarians on the ground in the Bahamas. Checks should be made payable to the Rotary Foundation and marked for Bahamas Assistance. They may be given to any member of the LaFayette Rotary Club or dropped off at The Bank of LaFayette, Chapman Jewelry, Hammond Jones or Sallie McGinnis State Farm.
Lyerly United Methodist Church will hold its homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 15. The Noblemen from Chattanooga will perform at 10 a.m. The group will also sing a few songs during the 11 a.m. service. All are invited to stay afterward for a covered-dish dinner. Lyerly United Methodist is across from Lyerly School at 105 Oak Hill Road in Lyerly. For more information or directions, call Pastor Marshal Bryan at 706-409-0329.
Kensington Church of God, 85 Halls Mill Road, Chickamauga, will hold homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 am. Pure Heart will be singing. No night service. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 423-315-1544.
Monday, Sept. 16
The Walker County Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting Monday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Department of Education Building, 201 S. Duke St., LaFayette.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
The Walker County Republican Party will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Chickamauga Library, 306 Cove Road. Snack and Chat begins at 6 p.m. Meeting begins at 6:30. Learn strategies to keep great legislators in office. The meeting is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Chattanooga Valley Lions Club in Flintstone will hold Valley Fest on Saturday, Sept 21. This is a community project with music, crafts, blow-ups, ponies to ride, and barbecue to eat. This will be held at the walking track at the Chattanooga Valley Nazarene Church property on Chattanooga Valley Road. Time of event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come enjoy and visit with your friends. Craft vendors are still being accepted; call Christy at 423-424-9891.
The city of LaFayette is celebrating the beginning of the fall season with the second annual Autumn Rocks Day on Saturday, Sept. 21. Autumn Rocks Day will include a golf tournament, the annual Fly-In, Heritage festivities, hayrides, inflatables and a tailgate party in the evening that will include a beer garden. The event is free to attend and will last all day.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Camp New Dawn will have a spaghetti lunch on Sunday, Sept. 22, from noon to 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church’s LaFayette gym on West Main Street. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children (under 10). A family discount is available. Plates include side-items, salad, dessert and drink . Come by for carry-out or dine in. All proceeds will go toward camper scholarships and programming needs.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
The Southern Lit Book Club will meet Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold. The featured book will be “Chasing Fireflies” by Charles Martin. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Thursday, Sept. 26
There will be a town hall meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Fairyland Elementary School, 1306 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will be the main speaker. A meet-and-greet with photo opportunities begins at 5:30 p.m. The program is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Also taking part are Mayor David Bennett and other elected officials of Walker County. State Sen. Jeff Mullis and Rep. Steve Tarvin have been invited. This town hall meeting could be a sellout. Register early. Two more town hall meetings are planned. One will be in October, and Law Enforcement Night will be in January. Public welcome. For more information, email Nancy Burton at n_burton001@comcast.net.
Thursday, Oct. 3
The public is invited to enjoy a new art exhibit titled “Wonders of October” at Ringgold Art and Frame in Ringgold, featuring the artistic work of members of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5-7 p.m. Meet the artists and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and beverages. The exhibit will continue through Oct. 29. The talented artists of the Civic Arts League represent a wide variety of creative styles from realistic paintings in oils, acrylics, pastels and watercolors to more abstract multi-media pieces. Ringgold Art and Frame is located at 7825 Nashville Street in Ringgold, Georgia. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga, Inc. is a non-profit organization consisting of multi-talented artists from the Greater Chattanooga area and North Georgia. The group’s mission is the stimulation of the creative arts and the promotion of its cultural and educational interests in our area. Members meet the first Monday of every month (except July and on some holidays), at 6 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church at 20 Belvoir Avenue in the Brainerd area of Chattanooga. To inquire about membership or to host an exhibit, please contact president Faye Ives at 423-316-3919, or art director Lynne Mayer at 423-802-5861.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Rossville High School reunion for the Class of 1969 will be held at Battlefield Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 pm. The cost is $30 per person. Deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 1. Make check payable to: RHS Class 1969 Reunion and mail to PO Box 339, Rossville GA 30741.
Monday, Dec. 16
American Legion Post 0339 LaFayette will hold a raffle for a Henry Goldenboy .22 WMR (Winchester Magnum Rimfire) rifle. This is the second year for such a raffle, with the proceeds going to the veterans of Walker County. The winner of the raffle may choose between the Henry Goldenboy Rifle or a $600 cash prize. Tickets are $5 per ticket or 5 for $20. The drawing will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, and the winner does not need to be present. Contact Richard Westbrook, post commander (706-621-8868) or Jack Spangler, post adjutant (423-588-9499) for further details or you can email them at galegionpost339@gmail.com.
GENERAL
NEW PASTOR • Walnut Grove Baptist Church welcomes Michael Evans as its pastor and invites the community to come and grow with them as they worship the Lord. Walnut Grove Baptist services are Sunday school at 10 a.m., with Sunday services at 11 a.m. Wednesday night service begins at 6:30 p.m. Walnut Grove Baptist is at 55 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette.
COOKBOOK • Soups, stews, and more! Perfect recipes for your fall football parties. Lyerly United Methodist has its “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island, in Lyerly, or by sending $10 (plus $3 shipping and handling) to Lyerly United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730, and a church cookbook will be mailed to you. If you have any questions please feel free to call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
GET YOUR PHOTO TAKEN • Lyerly United Methodist is taking new pictures for their 2019 church director. You do not have to be a member to have your photo taken. Photos are taken after church on Sundays. Prints are $1.79-8x10; $ .69-5x7; $ .09-4x6. Lyerly United Methodist is located across from Lyerly School at 105 Oak Hill Road. For more information or directions, call Pastor Marshall Bryan at 706-409-0329.
LOSE WEIGHT • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
PRAYER LINE • LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., has established a prayer line for the community. The LPC Prayer Line (706-383-3922) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those who call may leave their concerns anonymously or request a member of the LaFayette Presbyterian prayer team return their call.
LET FREEDOM RING • Golden Sound Music Inc., a 501c3 public charity, sponsors selective drawing each patriotic holiday. Get a cast-iron farm dinner bell inscribed “Let Freedom Ring,” July 4, 1776. Contributions are $5 each. Register at The Bank of LaFayette, main branch. Mail checks to: The Bank of LaFayette, Attn: Shelia Riddle, 101 West Patton Street, LaFayette, GA 30728
GORDON-LEE MANSION TOURS • The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the historic mansion in Chickamauga for tours on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will be held each Saturday until Labor Day. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion, a 501c3 organization. Admission is $5 adults and $1 for 12 and under. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 for more information or visit the group’s Facebook. THRU LABOR DAY
CAMP • Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
HEAD START • Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.
CLASSES • Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
CLASSES • Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
MEETINGS • Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
MEETINGS • Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
CHURCH • Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
MEETINGS • The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
COMMUNITY • A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff's, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
FOOD PANTRY • Rossville Community Ministries, a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
CHURCH • Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
MEETINGS • There are AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
MEETINGS • Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
MEETINGS • The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
CHURCH • True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
MEETINGS • A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
MEETINGS • Kids 4 Christ, a non-profit children's ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
CLUB • Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
COMMUNITY • Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
CHURCH • The Men's Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
COMMUNITY • The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
MEETINGS • The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
MEETINGS • The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
COMMUNITY • The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
MEETINGS • Narcotics and Alcoholic's Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
COMMUNITY • Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
COMMUNITY • The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members. The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
MEETINGS • ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
MEETINGS • The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.