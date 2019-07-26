Thursday, Aug. 1
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers are specially trained people from all walks of life who advocate for the well-being of Georgia's children in foster care. They are appointed by the court to speak up for a child's best interest. In August, Lookout Mountain CASA will begin training new volunteers. Visit Lookout Mountain CASA on Facebook or call 423-468-0583 for more information and to obtain a volunteer application.
Friday, Aug. 2
One out of every three bites of food requires insect pollination and GMO crops are not going away, at least any time soon. Join UGA Extension Walker County on Friday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Chickamauga Public Library, 306 Cove Road, for the next "All Bugs Good and Bad" Extension webinar. This month's topic will explore the world of insects and how genetically modified crops affect their populations. There is no cost to attend. To sign up call the Walker County Extension Office at 706-638-2548.
Saturday, Aug. 3
A community-wide "Clean-Up Day" has been scheduled in the city limits of Rossville for Saturday, Aug. 3. Starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m., the city will have dumpsters set up at the corner of West Gordon Avenue and Flegal Street. The service is being offered by several local business owners in an effort to provide access to proper disposal of things that Republic Services couldn't otherwise pick up. In order to be eligible for drop-off, those interested must be a resident of the city of Rossville and live on one of the following streets: State Line Road to Davis, Ammons to Williams, Florence to Rowe, Donnely to Flegal, West Gordon to Carden, Rowland to West Lake, Hooker to Center, Bulldog to Peerless. The only items not eligible for dropoff are tires, mattresses, and box springs. Aside from this event, the city also offers brush and bulky waste pickup all year-round. These happen on various days of the week. For these services, it is allowed to leave brush and bulky waste, excluding construction debris and anything automotive. Clean-up day is an opportunity for these things to be properly disposed of, as well as anything else that Republic won't handle. According to Rossville's code enforcement officer Jeri Heiskell, if the event is received well, then another Clean-up Day will be scheduled in September with a new dropoff location.
Model Train Show will be Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Catoosa Colonnade from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm. The show is sponsored by Dixie Division TCA. The cost is $7 per family. For more information, call 423-894-1284.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the historic Mansion in Chickamauga for tours on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will be held on each Saturday until Labor Day. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion, a 501c3 organization. Admission is $5 adults and $1 for 12 and under. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 for more information or visit on Facebook.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at the North Georgia Healthcare Center in Ringgold on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. – noon. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center receives grant funds from Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to provide women with education about and access to breast health services. Partnerships with the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic work up is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254. The North Georgia Healthcare Center is located at 6120 Alabama Highway, Ringgold, GA 30736.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Neighborhood Block Party will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 1201 Cross Street, Fort Oglethorpe. Bring your family to enjoy an afternoon of fun and food and get to know your neighbors at the Church of the Nativity. All ages are welcome. There'll be burgers, bounce houses, and games for the kids to enjoy. The Girl Scouts will be there. A Blood Assurance van will on site to accept blood donations. The fire department will have an engine for the kids to explore, too. The Catoosa County Library will be there to help folks sign up for library cards. It's something for everyone, so make your plans to come and enjoy the afternoon.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Pony rides, miniature train rides, and knocker-ball for the kids this year will be among the attractions at Lyerly United Methodist Church’s 11th annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show and Craft Festival. The festival will be Saturday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, in Dowdy Park at the corner of U.S. Highway 27 and Highway 114 in Summerville. Trophies will be given out for Best of Show, Ladies Choice, Best Engine, Top Truck, Pastor's Choice, Longest Distance, Best Motorcycle, Rat Rod, Top 20, Best Paint, People's Choice and Most Club Participation, with 50 dash plaques for the first 50 cars. Vehicle registration is $20 per vehicle. Vehicle registration is from 8 a.m. to noon. Awards will be given out at 3 p.m. Vendor booth rental is $20 for a 15-foot-by-15-foot area. You will need to provide your own tent, tables, and chairs. There is 100 electrical outlets throughout the park. No generators are allowed. There is water available in some areas. Joseph Crowe will be playing music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, a cake walk, door prizes, and playground equipment for the kids to play on. For more information or a vendor application, email Marie Hanna at LUMC.CarShow@yahoo.com.
GENERAL
LOSE WEIGHT • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
PRAYER LINE • LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., has established a prayer line for the community. The LPC Prayer Line (706-383-3922) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those who call may leave their concerns anonymously or request a member of the LaFayette Presbyterian prayer team return their call.
LET FREEDOM RING • Golden Sound Music Inc., a 501c3 public charity, sponsors selective drawing each patriotic holiday. Get a cast-iron farm dinner bell inscribed “Let Freedom Ring,” July 4, 1776. Contributions are $5 each. Register at The Bank of LaFayette, main branch. Mail checks to: The Bank of LaFayette, Attn: Shelia Riddle, 101 West Patton Street, LaFayette, GA 30728
CAMP • Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
HEAD START • Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.CLASSES • Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
CLASSES • Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
MEETINGS • Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
MEETINGS • Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
CHURCH • Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
MEETINGS • The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library . This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
COMMUNITY • A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff's, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
FOOD PANTRY • Rossville Community Ministries, a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
CHURCH • Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
MEETINGS • There are AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
MEETINGS • Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
MEETINGS • The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
CHURCH • True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
MEETINGS • A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
MEETINGS • Kids 4 Christ, a non-profit children's ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
CLUB • Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
COMMUNITY • Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
CHURCH • The Men's Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
COMMUNITY • The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
MEETINGS • The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
MEETINGS • The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
COMMUNITY • The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
MEETINGS • Narcotics and Alcoholic's Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
COMMUNITY • Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
COMMUNITY • The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members. The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
MEETINGS • ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
MEETINGS • The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.