Thursday, Sept. 26
Don’t let the unseasonably high temperatures keep you from the Sept. 26 “Painting For a Purpose” party where you’ll create “Welcome Fall” at the 6th Cavalry Museum. Local artist Durinda Cheek leads guests step-by-step through the process of creating their very own version of the painting to take home. For $40, guests are provided with all painting supplies and painting instruction. Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m., painting begins at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite adult beverage to add to the night’s festivities. Painting For a Purpose is held at the 6th Cavalry Museum several times a year as a fundraiser for the museum. The event provides guests with a fun evening of art instruction with all proceeds benefiting the non-profit museum. Each Painting For a Purpose event features a different painting that guests create over the course of the evening. September’s painting, “Welcome Fall,” is an original work created by Durinda Cheek. Cheek will guide guests through the process of creating their original artwork. “These events are fun for everyone,” said Chris McKeever, museum director. “It makes a great night out with friends and everyone takes home their original piece of art at the end of the evening.”
There will be a town hall meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Fairyland Elementary School, 1306 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will be the main speaker. A meet-and-greet with photo opportunities begins at 5:30 p.m. The program is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Also taking part are Mayor David Bennett and other elected officials of Walker County. State Sen. Jeff Mullis and Rep. Steve Tarvin have been invited. This town hall meeting could be a sellout. Register early. Two more town hall meetings are planned. One will be in October, and Law Enforcement Night will be in January. Public welcome. For more information, email Nancy Burton at n_burton001@comcast.net.
Friday, Sept. 27
Blowing Springs Farm corn maze, 271 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., will be open Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 27 through Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (property closes at 8:30 p.m.) Admission is $10 (includes 4 tokens) free for children 3 and under; free parking. More information: website at www.blowingspringsfarm.com; Facebook at www.facebook.com/EnchantedMAiZE; phone at 706-820-2531 or 706-820-3220.
Scores of bicyclists will be riding through Walker County on Sept. 28 on one of the weekend Bike Ride Across Georgia events. The U.S. Bicycle Route 21 event begins Friday, Sept. 27, in Chattanooga. The ride will start on the Tennessee Riverwalk just east of the Amnicola Highway and go south for 59.4 miles, going through Walker County, to Summerville, where the participants will overnight at Dowdy Park. Saturday the riders will saddle up depart Summerville at 8 a.m. and come down Georgia 100 to Coosa for a rest stop at the Old River Road boat launch. They will come east on the Alabama Highway to Highway 100 South. The route turns east on Livingston Road and hen into Cave Spring and Rolater Park before heading south again to Cedartown. Riders will join the Silver Comet Trail on the west side of Cedartown and ride to the Skydive Spaceland facility in Rockmart and complete the 58.4-mile middle section of the event. The Sunday finale will traverse some 40.4 miles, virtually the entire route along the Silver Comet Trail ending on Macedonia Road in Powder Springs. Interested riders can still register online at www.brag.org/21 or call 404-382-7747 for additional information.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Make your plans to pack a picnic, a blanket and chairs, and head to Howard Finster's Paradise Garden in Summerville for an evening under the stars, with live music and a movie, by the light of the moon in this one-of-a-kind art environment. Voted SXSW Best of Fest, “The Winding Stream” will be showing outdoors at Paradise Garden the evening of Saturday, Sept. 28, following live music while the sun sets, with Sam Wheelock. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. The movie starts at dusk. This award-winning documentary tells the dramatic tale of the Carters, the Cashes and their impact on the course of country music, in a 90-minute music documentary produced and directed by Beth Harrington. “Part history, part family saga, the film highlights a who's who of country music including Johnny Cash, George Jones, Rosanne Cash, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, The Carolina Chocolate Drops and more,” Harrington said. Sam Wheelock will kick things off performing his eclectic mixture of original music, and fresh arrangements of traditional songs, with a little music history lesson on the side — all keeping with an eclectic southern Appalachian theme. The event is free for kids under 12 and for Chattooga County residents. Regular tickets include admission into the garden and the visitors center, as well as the movie and music: $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students. For advance tickets visit movieinparadise.eventbrite.com or call Paradise Garden at 706-808-0800. In the event of rain, the event will be held inside the visitors center.
The 50th annual Show & Sell Arts & Crafts Fair will be held at Rock Spring United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Features include a quilt show in the church sanctuary, arts and crafts vendors, a tractor show, hayrides, live music, and festival foods. A drawing for $50 will be held four times during the day in honor of the 50th anniversary. Free parking, and admission. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road in Rock Spring, Ga.
Monday, Sept. 30
The 2020 budget for Walker County government will be on the agenda for adoption at a special called meeting on Monday, Sept. 30, at noon in the Commissioner's Office, 101 S. Duke St. in LaFayette.
Thursday, Oct. 3
The public is invited to enjoy a new art exhibit titled “Wonders of October” at Ringgold Art and Frame in Ringgold, featuring the artistic work of members of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5-7 p.m. Meet the artists and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and beverages. The exhibit will continue through Oct. 29. The talented artists of the Civic Arts League represent a wide variety of creative styles from realistic paintings in oils, acrylics, pastels and watercolors to more abstract multi-media pieces. Ringgold Art and Frame is located at 7825 Nashville Street in Ringgold, Georgia. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga, Inc. is a non-profit organization consisting of multi-talented artists from the Greater Chattanooga area and North Georgia. The group’s mission is the stimulation of the creative arts and the promotion of its cultural and educational interests in our area. Members meet the first Monday of every month (except July and on some holidays), at 6 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church at 20 Belvoir Avenue in the Brainerd area of Chattanooga. To inquire about membership or to host an exhibit, please contact president Faye Ives at 423-316-3919, or art director Lynne Mayer at 423-802-5861.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty and Troopers Treasures have joined forces for National “Homes for Dogs” Adoption Weekend. The Ringgold event will be hosted at Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty at 7616 Nashville St. in Ringgold on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The nationwide adoption weekend is part of the “Homes for Dogs Project,” a five-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website. In just the first year alone, the organizations helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions. Coldwell Banker launched “Old Dog New Dog,” a national advertising campaign that told the stories of a family and an older homeless dog who find each other thanks to the Coldwell Banker agent who is volunteering at a pet adoption event. “Old Dog, New Dog” ranked as the highest-rated real estate ad of 2018, according to Ace Metrix, the leader in measuring the impact of television and digital advertising. “We are fortunate enough to help people in the Ringgold community find new homes every day,” said Deane Clayton with Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty in Ringgold. “Now, we get to extend that service to pets in need. It’s a win-win.” For more information about the event and where to adopt a pet in the area at, go online to http://www.adoptapet.com/homesfordogs. To learn more about the Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs Project, visit http://blog.coldwellbanker.com/homes-for-dogs.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Members of Chattanooga’s professional men’s ensemble Voci Virili will perform “From the Sanctuary to the Stage,” a multi-genre concert of vocal music at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. The group, founded by tenor Harv Wileman in 2012, will present sacred choral music from the French, Russian, Irish, and African-American traditions while the “stage” portion will feature soloists and ensembles from the group singing selections from classic Broadway shows as well as opera by Handel, Mozart, and Donizetti. Soloists include Blaine Tooley and Josh Golden, tenors; David Luther and EJ Laird, baritones; and deep basses Theodore Tsaltas and Rob Henderson. Gordon Inman on clarinet and sax, Mark Burroughs on tuba, and pianist Sigrid Luther will accompany. The performance will be about an hour in length without intermission. The concert is free as a gift to the community by LaFayette Presbyterian, and those attending are invited to a reception following the concert.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Cars, crafts and great food! Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, located at 2341 Everett Springs Road NE in Armuchee, Ga., will host its second annual Cars and Crafts in the Country festival Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car show will take place on the church grounds and will include first- through fifth-place trophies and pastor’s choice awards. Door prizes for car exhibitors and a split pot raffle. The craft show will run simultaneously inside the church fellowship hall. There are a few craft booths still available, and the car show is accepting entrants. This event benefits the Mount Tabor youth group. Hot lunch available for purchase. For more information, call 706-235-3675 (car show) or 706-235-7966 (crafts).
Saturday, Oct. 26
Rossville High School reunion for the Class of 1969 will be held at Battlefield Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 pm. The cost is $30 per person. Deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 1. Make check payable to: RHS Class 1969 Reunion and mail to PO Box 339, Rossville GA 30741.
Monday, Dec. 16
American Legion Post 0339 LaFayette will hold a raffle for a Henry Goldenboy .22 WMR (Winchester Magnum Rimfire) rifle. This is the second year for such a raffle, with the proceeds going to the veterans of Walker County. The winner of the raffle may choose between the Henry Goldenboy Rifle or a $600 cash prize. Tickets are $5 per ticket or 5 for $20. The drawing will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, and the winner does not need to be present. Contact Richard Westbrook, post commander (706-621-8868) or Jack Spangler, post adjutant (423-588-9499) for further details or you can email them at galegionpost339@gmail.com.
GENERAL
MEETINGS • Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
NEW PASTOR • Walnut Grove Baptist Church invites the community to come and grow with them as they worship the Lord. Walnut Grove Baptist services are Sunday school at 10 a.m., with Sunday services at 11 a.m. Wednesday night service begins at 6:30 p.m. Walnut Grove Baptist is at 55 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette.
COOKBOOK • Soups, stews, and more! Perfect recipes for your fall football parties. Lyerly United Methodist has its “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island, in Lyerly, or by sending $10 (plus $3 shipping and handling) to Lyerly United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730, and a church cookbook will be mailed to you. If you have any questions please feel free to call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
GET YOUR PHOTO TAKEN • Lyerly United Methodist is taking new pictures for their 2019 church director. You do not have to be a member to have your photo taken. Photos are taken after church on Sundays. Prints are $1.79-8x10; $ .69-5x7; $ .09-4x6. Lyerly United Methodist is located across from Lyerly School at 105 Oak Hill Road. For more information or directions, call Pastor Marshall Bryan at 706-409-0329.
LOSE WEIGHT • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
PRAYER LINE • LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., has established a prayer line for the community. The LPC Prayer Line (706-383-3922) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those who call may leave their concerns anonymously or request a member of the LaFayette Presbyterian prayer team return their call.
LET FREEDOM RING • Golden Sound Music Inc., a 501c3 public charity, sponsors selective drawing each patriotic holiday. Get a cast-iron farm dinner bell inscribed “Let Freedom Ring,” July 4, 1776. Contributions are $5 each. Register at The Bank of LaFayette, main branch. Mail checks to: The Bank of LaFayette, Attn: Shelia Riddle, 101 West Patton Street, LaFayette, GA 30728
GORDON-LEE MANSION TOURS • The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the historic mansion in Chickamauga for tours on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will be held each Saturday until Labor Day. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion, a 501c3 organization. Admission is $5 adults and $1 for 12 and under. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 for more information or visit the group’s Facebook. THRU LABOR DAY
CAMP • Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
HEAD START • Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.
CLASSES • Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
CLASSES • Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
MEETINGS • Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
MEETINGS • Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
CHURCH • Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
MEETINGS • The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
COMMUNITY • A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff's, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
FOOD PANTRY • Rossville Community Ministries, a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
CHURCH • Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
MEETINGS • There are AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
MEETINGS • Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
MEETINGS • The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
CHURCH • True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
MEETINGS • A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
MEETINGS • Kids 4 Christ, a non-profit children's ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
CLUB • Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
COMMUNITY • Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
CHURCH • The Men's Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
COMMUNITY • The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
MEETINGS • The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
MEETINGS • The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
COMMUNITY • The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
MEETINGS • Narcotics and Alcoholic's Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
COMMUNITY • Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
COMMUNITY • The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members. The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
MEETINGS • ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
MEETINGS • The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.