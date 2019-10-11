Thursday, Oct. 17
The monthly meeting of the Walker County Democrats will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. the LaFayette-Walker County Library. Pam and Jim Halliday will be hosts for the showing of a video on voter suppression. They will lead a discussion following the video. Bring your favorite political cartoon to share. The public is invited.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, LaFayette Physical Therapy will sponsor for the 12th year "Seniorcize" at LaFayette Senior Center from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The event is all about promoting movement for the seniors, through games, dancing, and so on. LaFayette Physical Therapy will provide food, games, door prizes and fun. All seniors are welcome to attend.
Saturday, Oct. 19
UGA Extension Walker County and the Northwest Georgia Beekeepers Association are hosting a beginner’s beekeeping short course on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walker County Ag. Center, 10052 Highway 27 North, Rock Spring. The registration fee before Monday, Oct. 14, is $35 and $40 the day of the program at the door. Space is limited so pre-register now. To register please contact the Walker County Extension Office at 102 East Napier St., LaFayette or 706-638-2548.
The Bartow History Museum in Cartersville announces “An Evening in Oak Hill” scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19. This year the museum is collaborating with Etowah Bush School to highlight some African American traditions, history, and folklore found in Oak Hill Cemetery. Participants will be guided through two sections of the cemetery and will hear stories from their guide of people, tombstones, funerary traditions, and more. A few costumed actors will also portray individuals interned in the cemetery. This is a walking tour and requires walking on concrete, grass, and small inclines. Please wear comfortable shoes. The tour will last approximately one hour. Ticket prices for this event are $18, with tours beginning at the half-hour starting at 5 p.m. The last tour is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at www.BartowHistoryMuseum.org.
A fall craft fair hosted by Harvest Deaf Ministries will be Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Handmade crafts and home-baked goods from local vendors as well as chili, soups, side dishes and desserts. Vendor spaces still available, $15 each. Registration forms online at www.harvestdeaf.org or on Harvest Deaf Ministries Facebook page. Located at 1314 Old Three Notch Road, Ringgold. Call 706-375-7107 or email contact@harvestdeaf.org for more information.
Cars, crafts and great food! Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, located at 2341 Everett Springs Road NE in Armuchee, Ga., will host its second annual Cars and Crafts in the Country festival Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car show will take place on the church grounds and will include first- through fifth-place trophies and pastor’s choice awards. Door prizes for car exhibitors and a split pot raffle. The craft show will run simultaneously inside the church fellowship hall. There are a few craft booths still available, and the car show is accepting entrants. This event benefits the Mount Tabor youth group. Hot lunch available for purchase. For more information, call 706-235-3675 (car show) or 706-235-7966 (crafts).
Sunday, Oct. 20
Rock Spring United Methodist Church invites the community to join the celebration of its 180th anniversary (1839-2019) at homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 20. Former pastor, Jerry Peele, who served the church from 2008-14, will be the guest speaker. The day will begin with children's Sunday school at 10 a.m. The celebration service will be held in the sanctuary at 10:30, followed by a covered-dish luncheon in The Spring. The church is located at the corner of Highway 95 and Peavine Road in Rock Spring and can be reached at 706-810-8199.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
On Tuesday, Oct. 22, LaFayette Physical Therapy will host the 12th annual "October Olympics, It's All About Movement” at Gilbert Elementary School, where LaFayette Physical Therapy will host a series of games, relays, and physical activities addressing timing, agility, stability, balance, coordination, locomotor skills, manipulative skills, and fun.
Friday, Oct. 25
CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at CHI Memorial Parkway in Ringgold on Friday, Oct. 25. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All women who have a mammogram on the mobile coach at this location will receive a free T-shirt. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center receives grant funds from Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to provide women with education about and access to breast health services. Partnerships with Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic work up is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254. CHI Memorial Parkway is located at 4700 Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Rossville High School reunion for the Class of 1969 will be held at Battlefield Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 pm. The cost is $30 per person. Deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 1. Make check payable to: RHS Class 1969 Reunion and mail to PO Box 339, Rossville GA 30741.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a 45-minute program focusing on Union General Ely Parker, a member of General U.S. Grant’s staff and a Seneca Indian. Program participants should meet at the south entrance of the Walnut Street Bridge, near 105 Walnut Street, in Chattanooga. It is recommended that participants bring chairs, as this will be a stationary program. On April 9, 1865, Confederate General Robert E. Lee signed terms of surrender in Wilmer McLean’s parlor, drafted by Union General Ely Parker. After being introduced to the blue-clad Seneca, Lee commented he was glad to see “one true American” standing among them at Appomattox Court House. Parker quickly replied, “We are all Americans,” to the now-graying Confederate chieftain. Although Parker played a key role in this famously historic event, his involvement in the Chattanooga Campaign is often overlooked. We hope to see you at this program as we explore Ely Parker’s story and his connection to Chattanooga in 1863. For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Trunk-OR-Treat will be held at Rock Spring United Methodist Church on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 5-8 p.m. This free community event is for children of all ages and will include games, prizes, and candy. The church is located at the corner of Highway 95 and Peavine Road in Rock Spring. For more information, please call Kristen Pettit, director of children and youth ministries, at 706-810-8199.
The October meeting of the Walker County Historical Society will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. at the Welcome Center, 309 N. Main St., LaFayette. The topic will be “Recent acquisitions — papers and objects at the Marsh House” to share some exciting finds of Marsh family and LaFayette area history and heritage by the Marsh House history committee and the curator/furnishings committee. The public is invited and local people are encouraged to come to help identify workers in photographs of cotton mill employees in the 1920s. Membership in the Society is $12 per year.
Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 55 Walnut Grove Road in LaFayette, will be celebrating its homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 27. Founded in 1922 to serve the southern portion of Walker County, Walnut Grove has a rich history of serving the entire community of LaFayette ever since. Services for that day include Sunday school at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., followed by food and festivities. Walnut Grove Baptist Church invites everyone, past and current members, and those looking for a church home for a day of fellowship and remembrances. The church can be contacted at 706-638-1377.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
The Southern Lit Book Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville St. in Ringgold. The featured book will be “Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michelle Richardson. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
The Walker County 4-H Chicken Sale and Show will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Walker County Agricultural Center, behind the Civic Center in Rock Spring. Show begins at 6 p.m. with announcement of winners following. The auction of chickens, which will be sold in pens of three, will begin immediately afterwards; chickens are good laying hens are all black sex link breed. Proceeds will go to 4-Hers. Bring your own cage, pen or box if you plan to purchase chickens. For more information, call the Walker County Extension Office at 706-638-2548.
Thursday, Oct. 31
LaFayette’s Scare on the Square will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The downtown square will be closed to traffic during the event. If you have any questions about Scare on the Square, or would like to be a vendor, fill out the online form at the link below or contact the LaFayette Main Street office at 706-639-1550. Please fill out the form at http://www.mycityoflafayettega.org/residents/events/scare_on_the_square if your business would like to participate. Scare on the Square is sponsored by The Bank of LaFayette and the City of LaFayette Main Street / Downtown Development Authority board. Local business owners fill the downtown street on Halloween and give out candy to all the children of the community. This is a safe alternative from going door to door as you and your friends will load up on all the candy you need during Scare on the Square. Come out dressed in your Halloween costumes and enjoy the fun! This is an event brought to you by the downtown merchants however all local businesses are invited to participate. Downtown participants set up in front of their stores and an area will be provided for other participants. Some candy is provided to the downtown merchants to give out. However, it is not provided to other businesses that choose to participate.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Local artists are needed for an art show and sale at The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold. The show will run Nov. 12 through Jan. 4, with a reception and judging on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. To participate, contact Lora Ogden at 706-935-9000.
Monday, Dec. 16
American Legion Post 0339 LaFayette will hold a raffle for a Henry Goldenboy .22 WMR (Winchester Magnum Rimfire) rifle. This is the second year for such a raffle, with the proceeds going to the veterans of Walker County. The winner of the raffle may choose between the Henry Goldenboy Rifle or a $600 cash prize. Tickets are $5 per ticket or 5 for $20. The drawing will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, and the winner does not need to be present. Contact Richard Westbrook, post commander (706-621-8868) or Jack Spangler, post adjutant (423-588-9499) for further details or you can email them at galegionpost339@gmail.com.
GENERAL
MEETINGS • Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
NEW PASTOR • Walnut Grove Baptist Church invites the community to come and grow with them as they worship the Lord. Walnut Grove Baptist services are Sunday school at 10 a.m., with Sunday services at 11 a.m. Wednesday night service begins at 6:30 p.m. Walnut Grove Baptist is at 55 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette.
COOKBOOK • Soups, stews, and more! Perfect recipes for your fall football parties. Lyerly United Methodist has its “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island, in Lyerly, or by sending $10 (plus $3 shipping and handling) to Lyerly United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730, and a church cookbook will be mailed to you. If you have any questions please feel free to call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
LOSE WEIGHT • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
PRAYER LINE • LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., has established a prayer line for the community. The LPC Prayer Line (706-383-3922) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those who call may leave their concerns anonymously or request a member of the LaFayette Presbyterian prayer team return their call.
LET FREEDOM RING • Golden Sound Music Inc., a 501c3 public charity, sponsors selective drawing each patriotic holiday. Get a cast-iron farm dinner bell inscribed “Let Freedom Ring,” July 4, 1776. Contributions are $5 each. Register at The Bank of LaFayette, main branch. Mail checks to: The Bank of LaFayette, Attn: Shelia Riddle, 101 West Patton Street, LaFayette, GA 30728
GORDON-LEE MANSION TOURS • The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the historic mansion in Chickamauga for tours on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will be held each Saturday until Labor Day. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion, a 501c3 organization. Admission is $5 adults and $1 for 12 and under. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 for more information or visit the group’s Facebook. THRU LABOR DAY
CAMP • Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
HEAD START • Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.
CLASSES • Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
CLASSES • Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
MEETINGS • Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
MEETINGS • Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
CHURCH • Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
MEETINGS • The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
COMMUNITY • A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff's, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
FOOD PANTRY • Rossville Community Ministries, a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
CHURCH • Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
MEETINGS • There are AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
MEETINGS • Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
MEETINGS • The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
CHURCH • True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
MEETINGS • A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
MEETINGS • Kids 4 Christ, a non-profit children's ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
CLUB • Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
COMMUNITY • Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
CHURCH • The Men's Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
COMMUNITY • The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
MEETINGS • The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
MEETINGS • The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
COMMUNITY • The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
MEETINGS • Narcotics and Alcoholic's Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
COMMUNITY • Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
COMMUNITY • The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members. The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
MEETINGS • ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
MEETINGS • The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.