Community calendar

Thursday, June 13
Catoosa County Habitat for Humanity will hold a public meeting to explore the possibility of expanding into Walker County on Thursday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Rhyne Board Room at the LaFayette/Walker County Library, 305 S. Duke St., LaFayette. All are invited to attend. To learn more about Catoosa County Habitat for Humanity, visit catoosahabitat.org or contact Penny Mahon at 706-861-5858.
Saturday, June 15
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the historic Mansion in Chickamauga for tours on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will be held on each Saturday until Labor Day. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion, a 501c3 organization. Admission is $5 adults and $1 for 12 and under. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 for more information or visit us on Facebook.
Walker Democrats will meet twice in June. Walker Democrats Fund-Raiser Fellowship Dinner will be Saturday, June 15, at 4:30 p.m. at 471 Loughridge Lane (Noble community), LaFayette. $15/adult: barbecue plate. Children free. Special guests: Neighbor County Democratic Chairs, and Lukis Newborn, 14th District Chair. Info: Walker Democrats Facebook or 706-764-2801. Bring a folding chair. The next monthly meeting of Walker Democrats will be held on Thursday, June 20, at Rossville Public Library, 7 p.m. A panel of union members will speak on “Why Unions Matter.” More information: 706-764-2801.
Tuesday, June 18
CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at Primary Healthcare of Rossville on Tuesday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center partners with the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation to provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic workup is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254. Primary Healthcare of Rossville is located at 205 Jenkins Road, Rossville.
Catoosa County Library’s trustees board will hold a called meeting to discuss the fiscal 2020 state grant budget on Tuesday, June 18, at 4 p.m. in the meeting room at the library, 108 Catoosa Circle, Benton Place Campus, Ringgold.
The Walker County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Chickamauga Library. Three scholarships will be rewarded to students from each of the three high schools in Walker County. A business meeting will follow. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, June 19
CHI Memorial’s mobile lung CT coach will be at Primary Healthcare Center, 205 Jenkins Road in Rossville, on Wednesday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lung cancer screening is a test to look for signs of lung cancer in otherwise healthy people. The low-dose CT scan shows a 3-D image of your lungs that is clearer and more detailed than regular x-rays, allowing doctors to diagnose lung cancer at its earliest stage, before there are any symptoms. This is when lung cancer is most curable. The whole process takes less than ten minutes and there is no need to do anything special to prepare for the screening. The low-dose CT lung cancer scan has been shown to improve survival by 20 percent according to The National Lung Screening Trial (NLST) by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Factors that put you at high risk of developing lung cancer include: age 50 or greater; smoking history; family history of cancer; exposure to cancer-causing agents (asbestos, diesel fumes, Radon, coal smoke, soot, etc.) Private insurance companies cover lung cancer screening for high-risk individuals. Medicare and Medicaid also cover lung cancer screening. Grant funds are available for eligible uninsured and under-insured people to have the low-dose lung CT screening. If you feel you are at risk, call us at (423) 495-LUNG (5864) to discuss if a lung screening is right for you, or to schedule an appointment.
Saturday, June 22
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will conduct a free four-hour, family-friendly canoe tour on Saturday, June 22, at 9:30 a.m. National Park Partners will sponsor an event where visitors will paddle the waters of Lookout Creek and the Tennessee River to learn about the rich Civil War and American Indian history associated with the area. The following reservation and paddler requirements must be met prior to tour participation. Reservations required: Directions to the launch site will be provided with a reservation confirmation. National Park Service signs will also be placed at certain locations to assist participants in finding the launch location. To make a reservation, please visit Outdoor Chattanooga’s online catalog at http://bit.ly/outdoorchatt or call 423-643-6888. Paddler requirements: At least one “adult” (18+) must be in each boat; children must be at least 6 years old; participants must know how to swim. Outdoor Chattanooga and the National Park Service reserve the right to cancel a trip at any time at their discretion, due to weather or water conditions. A rain date has been set for Sunday, June 23, at 9:30 am. Participants will be notified as soon as possible if there is a cancellation. If you must cancel your reservation for any reason, please try to do so with a minimum of 24 hours’ notice. Please call between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to cancel a reservation.
Vacation Bible School "Fixer upper" will be Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church, 1697 Foster Mill Drive in LaFayette. Free food music games and Bible lesson for kids of all ages. If you need a ride or more info, call 423-667-4521.
Elizabeth Terrace Baptist Church, 600 Mohawk St., Rossville, will have a June Jubilee weekend, June 22-23. The Rochester Family will be the special guests on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Evangelist Buster Kinsey and Scott Matthews will preach Saturday evening and again Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pastor George Pinion and the members extend a cordial invitation to the public to attend.
The Peters family reunion will be Saturday, June 22, at Friendship Primitive Baptist Church at 851 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road. Announcements begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered-dish food item and tea or soda. Please pass the word on to other family members.
Sunday, June 23
The Walker County Historical Society will meet Sunday, June 23, at 3 p.m. at the Marsh House, 308 N. Main St., LaFayette. The program will be: How to use a metal detector to find historic objects by Dr. Roger Grim, whose hobby is metal detecting. He will demonstrate how properly to use a metal detector and will also discuss the ethics of metal detecting and how minimally to disturb the earth. A demonstration will be held on the Marsh House grounds. The public is invited. Membership in the society is $12/year and is open to everyone interested in history. For more information, call David Boyle at 706-764-2801.
Tuesday, June 25
The Southern Lit Book Club will meet Tuesday, June 25, at 6 p.m. at the Caffeine Addict at 7819 Nashville St. in downtown Ringgold. The selection is “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Saturday, July 6
Cloudland’s fourth annual 5K Fun Run, Barbecue, and Yard Sale will be held Saturday, July 6. The Fun Run course will start at Cloudland Community Park on Gadsden Avenue in Cloudland, Ga., and make a loop through Gadsden Avenue, Atlanta Avenue, Golf Course Road, County Road 103, and Cloudland Drive, which are all within the Cloudland community in both Georgia and Alabama. The course includes moderate to steep hills. Runners, walkers, and children on bikes of all ages and experiences are welcome. If you would like to participate in the Fun Run, you may register on the website (see “Contact information” at end of this brief) or download the mail-in registration form. The form is available via JPEG on Facebook or can be requested by emailing the group. The registration fee of $25 is accepted by mail or Pay Pal and must be received with the application for the registration to be complete. The pre-registration cut off date is June 20. The registration fee will be $30 if you register on the day of the event or after June 20th. Runners and bikers will receive a complimentary t-shirt and a goody bag. Bikers must also register and must wear a helmet. The run will begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. Remember all times are on Eastern time. All runners and bikers will need to arrive early enough to sign in and be ready to go by 7:30 a.m. If you are registering on the day of the event, registration begins at 6 a.m. After the run there will be entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., featuring The Ukulele Band of Alabama. There will be barbecue plates for sale, and individual yard sales set up. The barbecue plates will cost $5 and include a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, and a drink. Barbecue pork butts, pork loins, and chickens will also be pre-sold at $30 for butts and loins and $10 for chickens on a preorder basis only. To preorder pork and/or chickens see “Contact information” info at end of this brief. The deadline for orders is June 25. Barbecue can be paid for when you preorder or at pick-up on the day of the run between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include a community yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the festivities this year. Bring your items for sale and set up in the park. Due to there being no car traffic during the race, there will be no car access to the park until 9:30 a.m. No registration for yard sale is required, but donations are welcomed. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, you may contact the organizers by email for more information. Sponsors and their location will be listed on the back of the T-shirts. The $50 donation by the sponsors needs to be received by June 19. All proceeds go to Cloudland Community Park toward the upgrade of the toilet facilities, the kitchen, and the playground equipment. Anyone wishing to make a donation or are interested in renting the park for a family or other event please, refer to the following contact information — Mail: P.O. Box 277, Menlo, GA 30731. Phone: 706-862-3040. Email: CloudlandCommunityPark@yahoo.com. Facebook: Cloudland Community Park. Cloudland community website: www.cloudlandcommunity.wix.com/park.
Saturday, July 13
The Hooper family reunion will be a cover-dish luncheon at noon on Saturday, July 13, at the senior citizen and activity center in Hiawassee, Ga. Bring photos for discussion on family history. For more information, text Barbara at 706-581-2016.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Northwest Georgia’s favorite fall family event shifts dates for the 2019 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show to Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. The eighth-annual event will take place at Russell Regional Airport in Rome, Ga., and is presented by JLC AirShow Management. Airport parking lots will open at 8 a.m. with the gates opening to guests at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The opening ceremonies will kick-off each day at 12:30 p.m. followed by the first flying performances at 1 p.m. The public can follow the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show across social media through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For the most-up-to-date air show news, parking tips, and other event information, please visit the show’s social media sites. The Wings Over North Georgia airshow is an FAA, DoD, and International Council of Air Shows recognized event. For the full list of performers, activities, and ticket options air show fans, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors can visit the official Wings Over North Georgia air show website.
GENERAL
LET FREEDOM RING • Golden Sound Music Inc., a 501c3 public charity, sponsors selective drawing each patriotic holiday. Get a cast-iron farm dinner bell inscribed “Let Freedom Ring,” July 4, 1776. Contributions are $5 each. Register at The Bank of LaFayette, main branch. Mail checks to: The Bank of LaFayette, Attn: Shelia Riddle, 101 West Patton Street, LaFayette, GA 30728
COOKBOOK FOR SALE • Summer is the perfect time for trying new recipes for your picnics. Lyerly United Methodist’s “Feeding the Flock” cookbook is $10 and $3 for shipping and handling. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island, in Lyerly, or by sending $10 (plus $3 shipping and handling) to Lyerly United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730, and a church cookbook will be mailed to you. If you have any questions please feel free to call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
NEW PASTOR • Bethel Baptist Church, at 4068 South Highway 341 (South Cove Road) in Chickamauga, announces the appointment of Fred L. Holcomb to the position of church pastor. Holcomb, who holds a doctorate, has 25 years of combined service as an evangelist and pastor in Florida, Tennessee and Georgia. He is a native of Chickamauga and a graduate of Gordon Lee High School. The church invites all of Holcomb's friends, family and others to visit to welcome Holcomb home.
CAMP • Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
HEAD START • Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.CLASSES • Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
CLASSES • Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
MEETINGS • Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
MEETINGS • Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
CHURCH • Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
MEETINGS • The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library . This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
COMMUNITY • A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff's, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
FOOD PANTRY • Rossville Community Ministries, a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
CHURCH • Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
MEETINGS • Catoosa County Board of Commissioners' meetings, which are open to the public, are held the first and third Tuesdays each month at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building, 800 LaFayette Street, Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a commission meeting on any subject for five minutes. No advance notice is required. The commissioners may extend a citizen’s allotted time if they feel the situation merits it.
MEETINGS • Ringgold City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 150 Tennessee Street, Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a council meeting on any subject. There is no time limit and no advance notice is required.
MEETINGS • Fort Oglethorpe City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 500 City Drive, Fort Oglethorpe. To speak at a council meeting, citizens must contact the city clerk (706-866-2544, ext. 1300) no later than 4:30 p.m. the Thursday before the meeting at which they wish to speak. They must give their name and the subject on which they wish to speak, and that information is passed on to the city manager for review. At the council meeting, the citizen will have five minutes to speak. The mayor or council may extend that time.
MEETINGS • There are AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
MEETINGS • Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
MEETINGS • The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
CHURCH • True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
MEETINGS • A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
MEETINGS • Kids 4 Christ, a non-profit children's ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
CLUB • Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
COMMUNITY • Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
CHURCH • The Men's Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month (unless otherwise indicated) in the boardroom at the central office of Catoosa County Public Schools, 307 Cleveland Street, in Ringgold. Public participation is scheduled from 6-6:30 p.m. Work sessions are the Thursday before the first Tuesday (unless otherwise indicated). All meetings are open to the public.
COMMUNITY • The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
MEETINGS • The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
MEETINGS • The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
COMMUNITY • The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
MEETINGS • Narcotics and Alcoholic's Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
COMMUNITY • Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
COMMUNITY • The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members. The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
MEETINGS • ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
MEETINGS • The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.