Community calendar

Thursday, May 16
- Lookout Mountain CASA’s fourth annual Vines & Wines Benefit will be Thursday, May 16, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Magnolia Pines, 332 Lee & Gordon Mill Road. Hors d’oeuvres and a sampling of five wines. A silent auction will also be held. Tickets are $40. To purchase tickets, contact 423-402-0843. Proceeds benefit the Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program, which trains and supervises community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children while involved in juvenile court and foster care.
Friday, May 17
- Theatre company Back Alley Productions will bring “Peter Pan” to the stage in LaFayette on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., May 17-25. The show will be performed at the historic Mars Theatre, 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BAPshows.com or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. Seating is first-come first-serve. For more information, visit www.BAPshows.com or call 706-621-2870.
- Oakwood Christian Academy’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakwood Baptist Church Sanctuary in Chickamauga.
Saturday, May 18
- Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church, 1697 Foster Mill Drive in LaFayette, will hold its spring festival on Saturday, May 18, from 5-8 p.m. The festival will include games and food for kids of all ages and adults. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
- The annual spring tours at Gordon-Lee Mansion in Chickamauga will be Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Chickamauga Downhome Days. The mansion will be decorated in seasonal flowers and greenery. The tours are hosted by the Friends of the Mansion, a 501c3 non-profit. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. Visit the Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion on Facebook for more information.
- Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Armed Forces Day, annual barbecue for all veterans, supported by Elks Lodge No. 2018 of LaFayette, on Saturday, May 18, at 204 Homer Cagle Road in LaFayette. Attention all veterans: Bring your family members to the barbecue for a day of food, fun, live music and fellowship. All is free. If you have any questions call James at 423-779-2336 or Carol at 423-255-8121.
- Parents and children are invited to an open house for Camp Discovery at Camp Scott Patterson on Saturday, May 18, from 1-3 p.m. The camp is located at 72 Old Mill Lane in Ringgold. For more information, call 706-937-2621 or email ccbaptist@catt.com.
Sunday, May 19
- The May monthly meeting of the Walker County Historical Society will be held on Sunday, May 19. It will be the annual mystery tour when the members visit a historic house/site in Walker County not open to the public. Members and guests will meet at 2:30 p.m. at the parking lot behind the Marsh House off Duke Street, then carpool to the mystery site for a tour by owners of the house. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes. Membership in the Society is $12/year. For more information, call David Boyle at 706-764-2801. Members will note that this meeting is on the third (rather than the fourth) Sunday in order to avoid Memorial Day weekend.
Pine Grove Baptist Church in Ringgold will hold homecoming Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m. Special singers will be Carolyn Bradford Land and Butch Reeves. Gary Clark is pastor and Ben Castleberry is music director.\
Tuesday, May 21
- CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at Primary Healthcare of Rossville on Tuesday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center partners with the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation to provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic workup is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254. Primary Healthcare of Rossville is located at 205 Jenkins Road, Rossville, Ga.
- WREA (Walker Retired Educator Association) will meet Tuesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. in Rock Spring United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall. The program will be the installation of officers.
Monday, May 20
- Pure Genius is offering five scholarships for students to attend STEM Summer Camps at its Ringgold facility. All camps offer hands-on experiences for first- through seventh-graders interested in science, technology, engineering, & math (STEM). Camps include Bricktacular Science (May 28-31), Our American Girl Mermaids & Unicorns (June 10-14), Magic Tree House (June 24-28), Wizarding World of Science (July 15-19), and Spy Camp (July 29-Aug. 2). Visit Pure Genius' website (www.puregenius.guru) to read more about each of the camps and apply online for the scholarship. The scholarship deadline is Monday, May 20.
Wednesday, May 22
- On Wednesday, May 22, the new owners and staff of the Champions Club will host an open house, beginning at 6 p.m. This is an opportunity for prospective members to hear directly from owners and staff about current and future improvements being done at the Champions Club. The open house will take place in the newly remodeled clubhouse and will feature complimentary snacks and a cash bar. The Champions Club is under new ownership. Many upgrades and improvement are underway, including a swimming pool remodel, new course maintenance equipment, and revamping of the greens. Currently, there are new menu items in the Grille, with Friday night dining expected to begin in late May. The open house is free and open to the public. The Champion Club is located at 7502 Snow Hill Road, Ooltewah, Tenn. For additional information, contact Mark Edwards at 317-495-8093 or markedwardspr@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 23
- Heritage High School’s graduation ceremony will be Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. on the Jeff Sims Field at Heritage Stadium.
- Ridgeland High School’s graduation ceremony will be Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga’s McKenzie Arena.
Friday, May 24
- Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 24, at 6 p.m. at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga’s McKenzie Arena.
- LaFayette High School’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at the Lafayette High School Jack King Stadium.
- Ringgold High School’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ringgold High School Don Patterson Stadium.
- Gordon Lee High School’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 24, at 8 p.m. at Gordon Lee High School.
Saturday, May 25
- Walker County Extension will hold rabies clinics on Saturday, May 25, at these times and locations: 1-2 p.m. at Gilbert Elementary School in LaFayette; 3-4 p.m. at the Walker County Animal Shelter in Chickamauga; 5-6 p.m. at Chattanooga Valley Elementary School in Flintstone. Rabies shots are $15. Cash only please.
Saturday, June 1
- Ringgold High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Patriot Hall in Ringgold (the old American Legion Hall). Please contact Faye Ballew Wells at elfwells@bellsouth.net or Mark Callaway at 706-935-2696 with any questions about the reunion. Please send checks for $30 per person to Rodney Crowe at P.O. Box 1056, Ringgold, GA 30736, and include the name of any guest for a name tag.
- “These Golden Magic Moments” is the theme for the Ringgold High School Class of 1969’s 50th reunion. Using the theme from their senior prom night, “These Magic Moments,” the reunion is planned for Saturday, June 1, at the Patriot Hall in Ringgold. The evening will start at 5:30 with registration and a casual “meet and greet” time, with dinner and program to follow at 6:30 p.m. The class will honor one teacher from their class who made the most significant impact on them and is remembered fondly. If any member of the RHS Class of 1969 has not received an invitation electronically by Evite or by mail, please notify Faye Ward on 423-364-1492. The committee is making every effort to ensure that every classmate has been contacted. “We need everyone who plans to attend to be sure they have responded so their invitation so that we can have a firm headcount for tables and for sure food,” Ward said. “This is going to be a fabulous night of fun,” Ward said, “and could be the last time any of us see each other.” If you are a member of the Class of 1969, please affirm your registration by sending in your ticket to Rodney Crowe, P.O. Box 1056 Ringgold 30736. The deadline is Wednesday, May 15, so the class urges everyone to respond who plans to attend by contacting Faye Ward on 423-364-1492. “Our deadline is firm, so please let us know ASAP,” Ward said.
- A fundraiser, “Hunks in Heels – A Womanless Beauty Pageant,” for a planned park (Crossroad United Family Park in Fort Oglethorpe) will be held Saturday, June 1, at 6 p.m. at the Historic Ringgold Depot. Men will be dressed in formals and heels and take part in a talent show. Mission BBQ is donating food. Silent auction. Cost: $45 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Crossroad United Family Park will receive 100% of the revenue from the event.
Friday, June 7
- First Baptist Church, located at 2645 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe, has rescheduled its annual rummage sale to Friday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to inclement weather forecasts. Sale items will include furniture, household items, appliances, linens, electronics, yard tools, handbags, clothing and shoes. Baked goods, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds from this event will support missions and other important outreach efforts by the church. For additional information, call the church office at 706-866-0232.
Saturday, Aug. 31
- Northwest Georgia’s favorite fall family event shifts dates for the 2019 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show to Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. The eighth-annual event will take place at Russell Regional Airport in Rome, Ga., and is presented by JLC AirShow Management. Airport parking lots will open at 8 a.m. with the gates opening to guests at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The opening ceremonies will kick-off each day at 12:30 p.m. followed by the first flying performances at 1 p.m. The public can follow the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show across social media through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For the most-up-to-date air show news, parking tips, and other event information, please visit the show’s social media sites. The Wings Over North Georgia airshow is an FAA, DoD, and International Council of Air Shows recognized event. For the full list of performers, activities, and ticket options air show fans, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors can visit the official Wings Over North Georgia air show website.
GENERAL
NEW PASTOR • Bethel Baptist Church, at 4068 South Highway 341 (South Cove Road) in Chickamauga, announces the appointment of Fred L. Holcomb to the position of church pastor. Holcomb, who holds a doctorate, has 25 years of combined service as an evangelist and pastor in Florida, Tennessee and Georgia. He is a native of Chickamauga and a graduate of Gordon Lee High School. The church invites all of Holcomb's friends, family and others to visit to welcome Holcomb home.OUTREACH
FOOD DRIVE • Newnan Springs United Methodist Church, across the street from Lake Winnie on Lakeview Drive in Rossville, is holding its drive, "Blessing Box," with free food items for those who are in need. This is the church’s outreach to local communities.
CAMP • Camp New Dawn is accepting applications for summer camp for children and youth from grade 1-12. Limited scholarships are available for children who need financial assistance. Just check the website or call at 706-539-2235 for details. Grands Raising Grands scholarships provide financial assistance to grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandkids. Register soon.
HEAD START • Childcare network Head Start and Early Head Start in Catoosa County are accepting applications for 2019-20 for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. For more information call Crystal Leonard at 706-965-4322.CLASSES • Free craft classes in quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting and scrapbooking are provided by Dorcas Ministry at Oakwood Baptist Church, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, every Tuesday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For information, call Mary Ann 423-596-1344.
CLASSES • Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are available at Oakwood Baptist Church Prayer House, 115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Books are $40. For information, call Mary Ann at 423-596-1344.
MEETINGS • Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
MEETINGS • Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
CHURCH • Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
MEETINGS • The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library . This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
COMMUNITY • A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff's, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
FOOD PANTRY • Rossville Community Ministries, a ministry of Rossville area churches, is a food pantry to help families or individuals in the Rossville area. Non-perishable food items, cash donations and volunteers are needed. The Rossville Community Ministries is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m. They are at South Rossville Baptist Church, 101 East Peachtree Street. Those coming for the first time should call 706-866-3888 during office hours to find out what is necessary to avail themselves of this service.
CHURCH • Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
MEETINGS • Catoosa County Board of Commissioners' meetings, which are open to the public, are held the first and third Tuesdays each month at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building, 800 LaFayette Street, Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a commission meeting on any subject for five minutes. No advance notice is required. The commissioners may extend a citizen’s allotted time if they feel the situation merits it.
MEETINGS • Ringgold City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 150 Tennessee Street, Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a council meeting on any subject. There is no time limit and no advance notice is required.
MEETINGS • Fort Oglethorpe City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 500 City Drive, Fort Oglethorpe. To speak at a council meeting, citizens must contact the city clerk (706-866-2544, ext. 1300) no later than 4:30 p.m. the Thursday before the meeting at which they wish to speak. They must give their name and the subject on which they wish to speak, and that information is passed on to the city manager for review. At the council meeting, the citizen will have five minutes to speak. The mayor or council may extend that time.
MEETINGS • There are AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Spring United Methodist Church. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring. For more info contact 423-605-3388 or for complete area times and meeting places, visit AAgeorgia.org.
MEETINGS • Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
MEETINGS • The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
CHURCH • True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
MEETINGS • A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
MEETINGS • Kids 4 Christ, a non-profit children's ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
CLUB • Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
COMMUNITY • Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
CHURCH • The Men's Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
MEETINGS • The Catoosa County Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month (unless otherwise indicated) in the boardroom at the central office of Catoosa County Public Schools, 307 Cleveland Street, in Ringgold. Public participation is scheduled from 6-6:30 p.m. Work sessions are the Thursday before the first Tuesday (unless otherwise indicated). All meetings are open to the public.
COMMUNITY • The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
MEETINGS • The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
MEETINGS • The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
COMMUNITY • The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
MEETINGS • Narcotics and Alcoholic's Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
COMMUNITY • Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
COMMUNITY • The Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Northwest Georgia Chapter 12, LaFayette, is accepting new members. The nonprofit organization performs services for veterans, military personnel and the community, including an annual barbecue on Armed Forces Day. Both male and female veterans are welcome to join. Members may have served in any branch of the military and do not need to have served combat duty. For more information or to become a member, contact Ed at 423-637-0304, Carol at 423-255-8121, or Van at 706-639-5623.
MEETINGS • ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
MEETINGS • The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.