The Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health has confirmed a determination that Redmond Regional Medical Center can move forward with its perinatal program.
The hearing officer concluded, “there is neither significant under-utilization in Floyd County, nor in the proposed service area generally."
Redmond’s plan calls for a 28,000 square feet of unit, most of that in new construction. It includes nine labor-delivery-recovery-postpartum rooms and one cesarean-section room. A seven-bassinet nursery is also included in the construction plan.
Redmond projects that, during the first year of its obstetrical service, it will have between 700 and 731 obstetric-patient admissions and projects 770 obstetric admissions by the second year.
Redmond filed for permission to begin Basic Level One Perinatal services in 2017 and the state, through its certificate of need process, approved the application March 26 of 2018.
Floyd Healthcare Management filed an appeal in April but a hearing was not conducted until December 3. Up until now, Floyd Medical Center has been responsible for 95.6 of the births to Floyd County mothers.
The hearing officer affirmed the decision to approve the CON, prompting Floyd to make one last appeal, on February 26, to the office of the Commissioner who has ruled in Redmond's favor.
DNR offers free fishing
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is seeking to promote fishing with a pair of free fishing Saturday June 1 and June 8.
The first week of June has been designated as National Fishing and Boating Week and the DNR believes that offering free fishing opportunities on the two Saturday will provide a great opportunity for families to connect, relive a little stress and promote conservation activities across Georgia's waterways.
“There are no bad days spent boating and fishing,” said Matt Thomas, chief of the Fisheries Management Section in a press release. “Teaching a child to fish, or taking an outing to a nearby waterway can help build a conservation ethic, while also introducing an exciting activity you both can enjoy for life.”
National Fishing and Boating Week began in 1979.
D-Day vets reunion in Summerville
World War Two veterans and their families and friends are encouraged to turn out for an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day Thursday, June 6, at noon in the Civic Center in Summerville,
Ryan Williams, an aide to US Senator Johnny Isakson, and Christie Entrekin, a community volunteer, will pay tribute to each veteran in attendance
Lunch will follow the brief program.
The event has become an annual community effort in Chattooga County but is open to D-Day and World War Two veterans from across the region.
For additional call Odell Anderson 706-397-2394 or Barbara Reece 706-862-2657.
Free summer Pre-K
Kids World and SuperKids have been granted two free Summer Pre-K classes, one a rising Kindergarten and the other a dual language rising pre-K.
There will be a class limited to 16 children at SuperKids, 100 Huffaker Road and another class of 16 at Kids World 108 John Maddox. Dr.
A rising pre-K class for Spanish speaking students will be held at Kids World.
For additional information, contact Kids World 706-235-0331 or SuperKids at 706-291-2560