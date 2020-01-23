A 55-year-old Commerce man was being held without bond on several felony charges Thursday, including aggravated child molestation, six counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and meth possession.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Billy Joe Henson, of 536 Chambers Road in Commerce, sent six drawings depicting sexual conduct and sadomasochistic abuse via an internet application Thursday to someone he believed to be 14 years old. He also asked the person he believed to be a child to "perform sexual acts with him in a graphic written manner."
Henson then traveled from his home to engage in acts that would have been aggravated child molestation with the child.
He also was charged with obscene internet contact with a child; use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and obstruction of an officer.
Rome man accused of faking robbery to fool wife
A 56-year-old Rome man was charged with misdemeanor false report of a crime after allegedly fabricating a robbery story in November 2018.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Loneat Jamaris Adams, of 201 E. 13th St. SW, Apt. 11, told an officer he'd been robbed and assaulted by "two unknown black males in dreads." When an investigator discovered the story had been made up by Adams, he admitted to falsifying the robbery report "because he did not want his wife to find out his whereabouts that night and also didn't want anybody to get in trouble."
He was picked up on a warrant Thursday, but released shortly thereafter.