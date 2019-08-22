Bill Collins qualified to run for one of the three Ward 3 Rome City Commission seats in the Nov. 5 election.
I was very active in the community before being elected, serving on the Rome Floyd Chamber executive board and the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission. This helped me to understand the major commitment of being elected.
It has been my honor to represent Rome as one of your commissioners. I want to continue to serve as one of your leaders, bringing growth and prosperity to all citizens.
I want to continue to focus on solutions to crime and homelessness among numerous other city issues; to continue to help with the recruitment of industry to create jobs in Rome and Floyd County.
My experience and knowledge from serving on numerous committees will continue to help make Rome one of the most desirable places in Georgia to live.