Lakeview Middle School athletes are becoming Warriors on the court, on the field, in the classroom, and in life. They are being challenged and held accountable by their administration, their coaches, and their teachers to uphold the standards of being a Warrior. These standards are Willing to succeed, Adaptable/coachable/teachable, Respectable, Responsible, Integrity, Overall good leader, and Relentless. Each month a student-athlete is selected by all of the Lakeview Middle School faculty and staff.
The Warrior Student-Athlete of the Month for February was Christina Collins. She is an amazing athlete and an incredible student in the classroom. One of her teachers described her as “one of the hardest working students they have.” Another teacher said, “She is a hard worker, has great attitude, and is the full package.”
Christina Collins excels in many sports at Lakeview Middle School including volleyball, basketball, soccer, and track. She helped lead the girls’ basketball team to win the NGAC Tournament this year as Lakeview Middle School made history with both the girls and boys both winning the NGAC Tournament in the same year.
Christina Collins is preparing herself for high school at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School next year. She will be an incredible asset to the classrooms there as well as the athletic department. One of Collins’ coaches said, “She never settles and always aims to improve in everything she does.”