KENNESAW — Rarely these days does a football team win a game without completing a pass.
However, when a team runs for almost 500 yards, it really does not need to throw.
That was the case Saturday as No. 6 Kennesaw State ran the ball 63 times for 490 yards to beat to beat North Alabama 41-17 in the teams’ inaugural meeting at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Starting quarterback Daniel David ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns, leading a group of five players who ran for at least 50 yards in the game. David finished the game 0-for-4 passing, including three incomplete passes on the opening drive. The next time Kennesaw State got the ball, it started a string of 43 consecutive running plays.
“Opening up, we dropped two balls,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. “The first one we dropped should have been a catch. Then, the one when David rolled out, should have been a catch. We weren’t sure exactly where (North Alabama was) going to be.
“After we got locked in, we said there is no reason to be cute. We just went and did what we do, and I thought we did a good job of that.”
What Kennesaw State (7-1) did was attack North Alabama (2-6) on the edges. David continually made the right decision and got the ball in the hands of Kevin Ficklin, T.J. Reed and Shaquil Terry.
Ficklin finished the game with four carries for 80 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 17 and 30 yards. He came into the game with only nine carries for 61 yards on the season.
“(Ficklin) is an unbelievable worker,” Bohannon said of the senior from Dacula. “I’m not surprised that, when the opportunity comes up, he’s ready to seize that moment because of the way he goes about his business.”
Reed finished with 68 yards, and Terry had 59.
Another new name came to the forefront after David left the game in the second half with an injury. Backup quarterback Jonathan Murphy came in and led the offense on its final scoring drive of the game. The junior college transfer from Los Angeles finished with 14 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.
“We saw some new faces step up today,” Bohannon said “They are going to have to. It’s the next-man-up mentality.”
Early on, the game looked like it may become a shootout.
North Alabama moved the ball at will through the air with the aid of some trick plays and misdirection passing routes. Starting quarterback Blake Dever completed 16 of 20 passes for 201 yards in the first half, helping lead the Lions to a pair of touchdown drives and a field goal, twice allowing then to take the lead.
“They do a lot of stuff. That’s who they are,” Bohannon said. “The biggest thing is, just settle down and give yourself an opportunity.”
But as good North Alabama was through the air, Kennesaw State was better on the ground.
After the opening series, the Owls ran 27 straight running plays to end the half and finished the first 30 minutes with 316 rushing yards. They went into the locker room with a 27-17 lead, knowing they took North Alabama’s best shot and handled it.
“When we started this program, our goal was to get to the point where everybody we play circles us on the schedule,” Bohannon said. “At first, they circled us because we were a ‘W.’ We want it circled because they say, ‘Oh man, we have to go play them.’ We got it. So, you are going to get their best shot. Sometimes, you have to take some of that, navigate it and go play.”
In the second half, the Kennesaw State defense completely shut down North Alabama. Dever finished the day 23-of-32 for 261 yards a touchdown and an interception. After gaining 214 first-half yards, North Alabama only gained 104 over the last 30 minutes.
The win marked the Owls’ 17th straight at home during the regular season, while the loss was the Lions’ third straight. Because North Alabama is in a four-year transition window as part of its move to Division I, it is ineligible to win the Big South Conference, and Saturday’s game did not count in the conference standings.