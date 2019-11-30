SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wofford was not ready for Kennesaw State’s Jonathan Murphy.
The sophomore transfer from Long Beach City College came off the bench for an injured Tommy Bryant and had a day that rewrote the Big South Conference’s playoff record book.
Murphy ran for 206 yards — the most by a quarterback in conference playoff history. It was also the second-highest rushing total by a quarterback in any game in Big South history.
Murphy scored three touchdowns — most by a quarterback in conference playoff history — and he had the longest run by a quarterback in conference playoff history — three different times. The last was a game-clinching 61-yard run around the left end.
It all led to Kennesaw State beating Wofford 28-21 to advance to the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Owls will head to Ogden, Utah, to face Weber State next Saturday.
“Murphy came in today and did what we’ve seen him do in practice,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. “He knew what to do. Now, he’ll be the first to tell you, you have to get your feet under him a little bit really quick. We know the kind of ability Murphy has. Nobody else does, but we’ve seen it in practice. It was exciting to see him get loose and do some things in the open field, but the best thing was he took care of the football.”
Murphy led the Owls on three second-half scoring drives — the first to tie the game in the third quarter, then two in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.
The offense finished with 350 total yards, including 309 on the ground. Before leaving the game, Bryant had run for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Equally as good was the defense.
Kennesaw State held Wofford to only 282 yards of total offense, holding the FCS’ No. 2 rushing attack — which came into the game averaging 323 yards per game — to only 111.
Quarterback Joe Newman, the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year, was harassed all day. The Owls recorded three sacks, seven tackles for loss and held Newman to 113 passing yards and only 9 rushing yards before he left with his own injury in the fourth quarter.
The defense also made the biggest play of the game to completely shift momentum and put the Kennesaw State offense in position to take the lead.
With 13:24 to play in the fourth quarter, running back D’mauriae VanCleave took the ball around the left end and had room on the sideline, but Bryson Armstrong tracked him down and forced a fumble. Cincere Mason scooped up the loose ball and returned it to the Wofford 20-yard line, setting up the Owls with a short field.
“I was coming off the edge,” said Armstrong, a former Kell High School standout and the Big South Defensive Player of the Year. “The flow was away from me. I was coming backside, and I saw (VanCleave) holding (the ball) in his right arm, and I just punched at it.”
It was a play Bohannon said was the best he had ever seen in a late-game situation.
“(Armstrong) was playing with unbelievable effort,” Bohannon said. “He said he was coming from the back side. If you aren’t playing with unbelievable effort, he would have never gotten there. He’s being modest.”
In two plays, Murphy got the Owls to the 1-yard line, but it took four tries to get in from there. On fourth-and-goal, Murphy scored to give Kennesaw State its first lead at 21-14.
Two drives later, Wofford had to punt from its 14, which set up Kennesaw State at its own 39 with 4:13 to play. One play and 61 yards later, Murphy gave the Owls the cushion it needed.
“That’s the gutsiest, most relentless group of young men to go out and play a ballgame tonight,” Bohannon said. “That’s probably the best win since we’ve had football, considering the circumstance and the things around it.”
All year, Kennesaw State had to play next man up. It lost starting running back Isaac Foster to a broken ankle against Presbyterian, starting quarterback Daniel David went down against Campbell and the defensive line has played musical chairs for much of the season.
Kennesaw State’s next-man-up mentality was tested again when Bryant went down with an ankle injury with 7:02 to play in the second quarter.
Murphy stepped in, but it took him a few plays to get going.
On fourth down, he made a bad pitch while being tackled at his the Owls’ 40, and Wofford took over on downs.
After the Terriers fumbled the ball back, Murphy drove Kennesaw State to the Wofford 40 with 9 seconds left in the half. He went back to pass, but he pulled it down and scrambled to the 5-yard line as time ran out, leaving the game tied at 7-all.