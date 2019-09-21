A huge effort by Georgia’s defense and Rodrigo Blankenship’s three field goals led No. 3 Georgia to a 23-17 win over No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday in Athens.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was 20-of-26 for 187 yards and a 15-yard touchdown to Lawrence Cager early in the fourth quarter for a 20-10 lead. Blankenship had field goals of 40, 31 and 43 yards, all in the second half.
J.R. Reed and Divaad Wilson each had an interception for the Bulldogs, who held Notre Dame to 46 yards rushing.
After a scoreless first quarter, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book found Cole Kmet in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown pass to cap off an 8-yard drive that began with an Irish fumble recovery.
D’Andre Swift’s 3-yard run for a touchdown with 2:27 left in the second quarter allowed the Bulldogs to tie the game up after Blankenship’s extra point. Swift led all players with 98 yards rushing on 18 attempts.
Georgia trailed 10-7 at halftime after a 27-yard field goal by Notre Dame’s Jonathan Doerer as time expired.
For a complete report on Georgia’s win over Notre Dame, visit RN-T.com.