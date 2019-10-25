JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida and Georgia agreed to keep their annual rivalry game in Jacksonville through 2023 — and each school will get a significant payout bump.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry made the announcement Friday, eight days before the Southeastern Conference schools meet in the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” held nearly every year since 1933.
The current deal pays $250,000 annually to each university. They’ll get $1 million each in 2020 and 2021 and $1.25 million in the final two years of the new deal.
The schools have an option to extend the agreement two more years, through 2025. The current contract would have expired after 2021.
The travel stipend remains unchanged: each school receives $60,000 a year, and Georgia gets an additional $350,000 for air fare.
NFL
Ryan returns to practice, questionable for SundayFLOWERY BRANCH — Quarterback Matt Ryan returned to practice from a right ankle sprain and is listed as questionable for the Atlanta Falcons’ game against Seattle.
The 2016 NFL MVP was a limited participant in Friday’s session. If he is unable to play Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Matt Schaub will make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore.
Ryan, who ranks second in the league in yards passing, was on the field for the first time since leaving in the fourth quarter of last week’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was injured on the Rams’ fifth sack and limped off the field after losing a fumble.
The 12-year veteran has not missed a game since 2009, a span of 154 consecutive regular-season and nine postseason starts.
Atlanta (1-6) has lost five straight as it prepares to host the Seahawks (5-2).
Major League Baseball
Umpire West files lawsuit against ex-catcher LoDucaNEW YORK — Umpire Joe West is suing retired player Paul LoDuca for defamation.
The former catcher alleges West gave pitcher Billy Wagner a bigger strike zone in exchange for letting the umpire borrow a vintage car.
In a complaint filed Tuesday in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, West contended that LoDuca said during an April 18 podcast on The Action Network that he had been ejected 15 times during his major league career and eight or nine had been by West.
According to West, LoDuca said during the podcast that when the player was catching Wagner during a New York Mets’ game against Philadelphia in 2006 or 2007, West called three straight batters out on strikes. The umpire added that LoDuca claimed Wagner told him the reason he got the calls was the pitcher had allowed West to drive his 1957 Chevy.
West said in the suit that LoDuca was ejected eight times in his career and only once by West. The umpire denied any favoritism and said Wagner did not pitch in the only Mets-Phillies game that West worked behind the plate during 2006 and 2007.
Soccer
Source: Andonovski to be U.S. women’s team coachU.S. Soccer is expected to name Vlatko Andonovski as the new head coach of the women’s national team.
A person with knowledge of the deal said Andonovski, the current coach of the Reign FC in the National Women’s Soccer League, is expected to sign a contract with U.S. Soccer in the coming days. The person spoke Friday on the condition of anonymity because the appointment had not been formally announced.
Andonovski, 43, was considered the front-runner for the job after Utah Royals coach Laura Harvey and North Carolina coach Paul Riley removed their names from consideration.
Andonovski replaces Jill Ellis, who led the U.S. team to back-to-back World Cup titles during her tenure as coach.
Andonovski has been a head coach in the NWSL for the past seven seasons. He was coach of now-defunct FC Kansas City from the league’s inception in 2013 until the club folded in 2017. He won two league titles with the team.
NFL
Jets’ Osemele has surgery in ‘unexcused absence’FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele underwent surgery on his ailing right shoulder despite the team not approving the procedure.
The operation to repair a torn labrum was performed Friday by Dr. Glen Ross in Boston, according to Osemele’s agent Andrew Kessler.
The Jets were made aware of Osemele going forward with his plan to have surgery. But since he was not with the team Friday and the surgery wasn’t approved, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Jets consider it an “unexcused absence.”
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly commented on the situation.
Osemele and the Jets were locked in a standoff in which the player said he needed the surgery now. The team believed it could be delayed and that Osemele could play through it.