Architect Mark Cochran qualified Monday to seek one of the three Ward 1 Rome City Commission seats in the Nov. 5 general election.
I have a deep love for Rome.
Some of my fondest childhood memories are hanging out with friends at Schroeder’s, watching fireworks from the levee riverbank, and skateboarding on Broad Street. This was a good city. This is still a good city. I do not want a good city; I want an excellent city.
This is why I have decided to run for the Rome City Commission. Rome will become an excellent city when we have a vision that matches our potential.
As an architect my skill set is taking my clients' vision and turning their potential into reality. I can help Rome realize its vision and put it into action.
As a father of two young boys, I am increasingly aware of the opportunities and obstacles to their success. If we plan our steps now, we can have a future that gives all of our children great opportunities.
As a resident of downtown and a former Broad Street building owner, I realize what an asset downtown is. We must make the necessary investments to help downtown continue to thrive and remain vibrant.
As a successful small business owner, I am aware of the tension and opportunities that exist with the government. I would make every effort to balance the needs of private enterprise with the public good.
As a member of the community of contractors, developers, and real estate agents, I understand the difficulty of bringing projects to completion. We should work together to make the process as easy and fair as possible.
We should value our neighborhoods, strive to incorporate art, strengthen our trail systems, and respect the dignity of our homeless. We must also reinvigorate our corridors through infrastructure upgrades and fundamentally transform how we view and use our rivers.
Help me build the future.