While employed as a cashier at the Austell International Farmers Market, Marietta teen Israa Mohamadeh Ayyad stole more than $23,000 from the business, Cobb County Police say.
Arrest warrants claim the teenager was not alone, conspiring with another farmers market cashier and seven other Cobb County residents to make phony refunds that channeled around $30,000 into their credit card accounts.
A July 3 arrest warrant for Ayyad, issued by the Magistrate Court of Cobb County alongside warrants for the eight accused co-offenders, states the 19-year-old cashier used her employee computer login at the farmers market in Marietta to make 146 fraudulent credit card refund payments totaling $23,244.36 between Nov. 11, 2018, and April 1, 2019.
Police say another Marietta resident and farmers market cashier — Mia Morgan Walker — also betrayed her employer’s trust and used her staff computer login to make 39 false credit card refunds worth $6,910 during the same six-month period.
Six of the nine alleged offenders have been arrested, but three remained at large as of July 9.
Ayyad and Walker both face two felony charges of computer theft and theft by deception, as the most culpable of the nine men and women involved in the fake refund scheme, warrants show.
The Austell International Farmers Market at 3565 Austell Road is just north of the East-West Connector in south Marietta.
Its website states the market specializes in authentic, regional, fresh and seasonal produce and helps build community sustainability by supporting local farmers.