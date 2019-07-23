A Cobb County senior judge has been assigned to preside over a lawsuit involving 17 former students of Darlington School who are claiming school administrators knew of several alleged cases of sexual abuse and did nothing.
Senior Judge Adele Grubbs will now take the place of Judge Jack Niedrach who was recused by Grubbs in June. The Cobb County senior judge has been assigned by the Seventh Superior Court District of Georgia — which is based in Cartersville — according to Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson.
The attorney representing the Darlington students, Darren Penn, had filed a petition against Niedrach saying the Floyd County judge could not preside over the case fairly due to his connections with Darlington. Penn made arguments that Niedrach could not try the case fairly as he has two sons who attend Darlington as well as other ties to the school.
In response to the petition, Rome attorney Bob Berry, who is representing Darlington, said all issues regarding Niedrach's involvement with Darlington School had been brought up to Penn in 2017 when the lawsuit was first filed. Berry did not take a position on whether or not the Floyd County judge should be recused, simply stating he wants to move forward with the case.
In a motion that was e-filed in Floyd County Superior Court on June 21, Grubbs stated, “There are no facts which demonstrate any actual prejudice in Judge Niedrach but this is a situation where a fair-minded person might reasonably question the impartiality of the judge.” All other Floyd County judges and senior judges were also recused by Grubbs.
The lawsuits Grubbs will be over seeing is a claim from 17 former students who say when school officials were alerted to the sexual exploitation of students by former teacher Roger Stifflemire — an English teacher of 20 years who left the school in 1994 — they concealed information and failed to notify authorities.
The original lawsuit that was filed by 10 former Darlington students was voluntarily dismissed without prejudice December 2017 with plans to refile.