Cloudland Community Park in Cloudland, Ga., will host events in October.
Movie in the Park
Chattooga County 4-H will present the new, live-action Scooby-Doo movie in the park on Friday, Oct. 4, at 8:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and family and friends. The park will sell drinks and popcorn.
Burning Leaf Festival
The 6th Annual Burning Leaf Festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include vendors, live music, food, a bonfire and a pie-baking contest.
Vendors will include arts and crafts, small businesses and organizations, and direct sales.
Attendees can cozy up to wood fires and roast their own s’mores and hot dogs. Hot chocolate and hot apple cider will keep the cold at bay, and Cloudland Volunteer Fire Department will sell barbecue plates for $10.
Burning Leaf T-shirts may be purchased for $20 each or $25 for sizes 3X, 4X and 5X. Order them via email, Facebook or the website.
The T-shirt will feature a bear design in honor of Lookout Mountain bears. The last day to order will be Oct. 9.
Anyone interested in being a volunteer, vendor or performer, or who has any questions, is asked to email. Vendor forms are available for download at the website.
Halloween in the Park
The park will host Halloween trick-or-treating on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m., including a costume contest at 7 p.m. Cloudland Community residents are encouraged to come with treats to hand out to the children who come in their costumes; they can give treats from their car or sit at a picnic table. Activities will include games, treats, pumpkin painting and face painting.