Plenty of holiday gifts hit the mark in terms of usefulness and desirability. But not every gift-giver has a knack for finding the perfect gift.
According to an ING international survey, 81 million unwanted gifts were received in 2015. One in four people didn't want, use or appreciate the gifts they were given. Even though it's the thought that counts, keeping duplicates of gifts or items that are simply not needed is wasteful and can create clutter around the home.
Rather than filling the dark crevices of a seldom-used closet with unwanted sweaters that don't fit or books you never plan to read, consider these clever ways to clear out unwanted gifts.
- Return or exchange: Courteous gift-givers often facilitate returns or exchanges by including gift receipts with the gifts they give. Without a receipt, chances are you cannot get a refund. But you may be able to exchange the gift for store credit at the price the item is currently showing. Something is better than nothing.
- Swap: Invite friends or family members over for a post-holiday swap party. Encourage everyone to bring a gift they can't use. Make sure you don't offer up something that one of your invitees may have given you.
- Sell: Find out the value of the item and then sell it online or at a tag sale. What you find unnecessary may be a treasure to someone else.
- Regift: According to research by Menulog, a food-delivery service in Australia, 52 percent of people are expected to pass on an unwanted gift on to someone else. Toiletry products are often the first to go. If you choose to regift, try to find someone who will make good use of the item. Don't regift opened packages or used items. Also, be careful not to regift an item to the original gift-giver.
- Transform: Turn gifts into something else that can serve a purpose in your life. That itchy sweater may make beautiful doll clothing for a child's imaginative play sessions. Many items can be made to fit your style with a different finish, like a new stain color or coat of paint. Empty unwanted perfumes in decorative bottles and use them as decorative pieces around the house.
Unwanted gifts can be given new life by sharing them with others.