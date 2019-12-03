GREENSBORO, N.C. — Third-ranked Clemson had 16 players selected to the all-Atlantic Coast Conference football teams.
The ACC on Tuesday announced its all-conference team as determined by a panel of 46 media members and 14 head coaches.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne had a league-high 176 voting points after rushing for 1,386 yards this season and scoring an ACC-record 57 career touchdowns. He was joined by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Boston College running back AJ Dillon in the backfield.
Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt and older brother Chazz, a linebacker at North Carolina, both made the first team. They became the first brother combination to make the first team in the same year since twins Tiki and Ronde Barber of Virginia in 1996.
► Jacksonville University decided to discontinue its football program.
The school made the announcement Tuesday, saying it spent more than a year evaluating its athletic department and exploring ways to position itself for long-term growth and success.
The Dolphins have participated in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League since 1998. They finished 3-9 this season, the fourth under coach Ian Shields.
► Miami and South Carolina will play a home-and-home series in 2026 and 2027.
The schools announced the games Tuesday with Miami coming to South Carolina on Sept. 5, 2026 and the Gamecocks playing at the Hurricanes on Sept. 11, 2027.
The teams last met in the 2014 Independence Bowl, a 24-21 South Carolina win in Steve Spurrier’s last full season as coach.
College Basketball
Top Georgetown players Akinjo, LeBlanc off teamWASHINGTON — Georgetown sophomores James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not play for the basketball team for the rest of the season.
Coach Patrick Ewing announced Monday the two are off the roster “effective immediately.” The written statement did not say why Akinjo and LeBlanc are gone from the Hoyas, who are off to a 4-3 start.
Without offering specifics on what led to either player’s departure, a university spokesperson issued another statement hours later, saying: “Georgetown takes student conduct issues very seriously and ensures that they are investigated thoroughly.”
Akinjo, Georgetown’s starting point guard, and LeBlanc, a front-court reserve, were two of Ewing’s top players, both among the top five scorers this season. They were a key part of a group the third-year coach hoped would help lead the school back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when it made it under John Thompson III.
Akinjo was the 2018-19 freshman of the year in the Big East Conference, averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists, while making 39.1% of his 3-point attempts. He started 32 of Georgetown’s 33 games and appeared in all of them.
Major League Baseball
Source: Moustakas, Reds agree to $64M, 4-year dealCINCINNATI — All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $64 million, four-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations said, as the team made its first move to upgrade a lineup that struggled to score.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement had not been announced.
Cincinnati scored the fourth-fewest runs in the NL last season despite one of the league’s most hitter-friendly ballparks. The 31-year-old Moustakas could fill the Reds’ hole at second base that opened when Scooter Gennett got hurt and then was traded last season.
Moustakas hit .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs this year, making his third All-Star team. He began the season at second base and moved to third with Travis Shaw in a slump. Cincinnati has Eugenio Suarez at third base.
The Reds haven’t been to the playoffs since 2012, when they won 90 games and lost to the Pirates in the NL wild-card game.