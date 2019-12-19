When Walker County refocused efforts to bring property up to code in 2017, county officials knew there would be some residents unable to comply, due to physical or financial difficulties.
Code Enforcement reached out to Project 52, or P52, which led to a partnership to clean-up and beautify property.
If a code enforcement officer encounters someone in need of assistance with trash, debris and overgrowth, the county refers that person to P52. The non-profit organization sits down with the resident and reviews the circumstances before deciding if the organization can help.
P52 has performed an amazing service in the community over the past three years, and 1,834 volunteers have donated their time to help clean-up 76 properties in Walker County, Legge said.
Volunteers have removed a total of 176 tons (352,000 pounds) of debris at a cost of $20,620.