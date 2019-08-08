The caption for a photo in the Aug. 7 edition of the Walker Messenger Plus may have been misleading. “Rome, Italy, book release features artist: Logan Cobb,” an article published on page 1, included a photo of a painting of Jesus Christ on page 2. The painting is not a Cobb original. The original painting, titled “In the Wilderness,” is by artist Ron DiCianni. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you find an error in one of our articles, please let us know by email (walkercountymessenger@walkermessenger.com) or call 706-638-1859.
