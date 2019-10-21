In an article titled "3 stops, 5 meth arrests" from the Oct. 16 edition of the Calhoun Times, Donald Lamar Hayes was listed as having been arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects. Jail and police reports listed Hayes' address as 476 Union Grove Church Road in Calhoun, however, the people who own and live at that address say Hayes has not actually lived on that property in several years.
