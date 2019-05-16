City Administrator Eddie Peterson said earlier this week he would like for the city to review its millage rate and consider implementing a slight increase over the coming years. However, for next fiscal year, the current rate of 2.48 mills will stay in place.
During a presentation on the 2020 budget at Monday’s City Council meeting, Peterson shared information on the city’s millage rate compares to cities similar in size to Calhoun. Of the 43 cities in Georgia with a population of 10,000 to 20,000, the average millage rate is 7.74 mills, which is 5.26 mills more than Calhoun’s current rate, according to information presented.
The difference was shown in comparing the property tax payment on a $200,000 home. Under Calhoun’s millage rate, the payment would be approximately $198, while under the average millage rate for similar cities, the payment would be $619.
Also included in the information presented was a comparison of the city millage rate of Calhoun’s to nearby cities like Rome (10.086), Dalton (6.260) and Cartersville (3.228). The school millage rate for Calhoun, 17.733, is also lower than Rome and Dalton’s.
“I would like to look at it again,” Peterson said of the millage rate.
He added that he would like city officials to look at possibly going up a tenth of a mill over a several year period, so as the rate would not jump so significantly from one year to the next.
Peterson also shared that the city is still climbing its way back to the 2009 tax digest, which brought in $848.8 million. The tax digest for 2018 was at $759.9 million. He added that he expected growth of $20 million to $30 million in the 2019 digest.
There were no public comments at the first public hearing on the 2020 budget on Monday, and the second public hearing is set for the June 10 meeting, starting at 7 p.m.
“This has been pretty easy compared to what I’ve done in the past,” Peterson said of the 2020 budget.
Total revenue for the 2020 budget is at $14.46 million, which includes $326,500 transferred from the general fund and $308,425 as a loan from electric fund for the purchase of new police cars.
Peterson said the city has an unrealized gain totaling $666,850, which brings expenditures to $15.1 million.
In other items, the council members gave their approval on the updated 2019 zoning map; a $1.2 million bid from Precon Corp. for the construction of the Pitman Road MG reservoir; and a quit claim deed for 12 acres on Old Fairmount Highway, which gives possession of the property to the Development Authority of Gordon County, contingent on its sale to a developer.