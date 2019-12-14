The agenda for Rome City Commission's last meeting of the year Monday is bereft of any new items, although heartfelt farewells to outgoing commissioners Evie McNiece, Bill Irmscher and Milton Slack III could be in order.
Both McNiece and Slack were first elected in 2007 and will be completing their third, four-year terms December 31. Irmscher, who is completing his second term, has been on the commission since January of 2012.
McNiece chose not to run for reelection this year due to plans to move out of Ward 3. Irmscher and Slack, both of Ward 1, were defeated in November by newcomers Jim Bojo and Mark Cochran with about a 16% voter turnout.
Former City Commissioner Bonny Askew will occupy McNiece's seat as he defeated fellow challenger J.J. Walker Seifert.
One of the last actions of the current commission Monday will be to approve the 2020 Budget. The budget draft has so far not caused any notable debates during commission meetings or caucuses and only one citizen, Charles Love, spoke during the Dec. 9 public hearing regarding funding for Eagle Park.
Other than that, commissioners are expected to approve a residential annexation and two residential rezoning requests, as well as an amendment to the noise ordinance regarding garbage containers.
Commissioners will meet for caucus at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall and begin their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second floor. Both meetings are open to the public.