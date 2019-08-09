Construction is underway at Rome High School as crews clear the site of the future Rome College and Career Academy. The city school’s board of education is also set to meet this week.
The Rome CCA, which broke ground in early May, is estimated to be completed by next school year and is being paid for by bonds. The system is using bonds purchased earlier this year to put funds towards the immediate construction of the CCA instead of waiting for the education local option sales tax funds to roll in. City School Superintendent Lou Byars told the board on several different occasions that saving up the funds for the project would delay construction up to five years.
The price tag for the new CCA is around $23.7 million, and will house the schools career, technical and agricultural education pathways. Rome High students can take health courses, learn engineering skills, graphic design and more in the new building.
Rome City Schools will have their first board meeting of the 2019-2020 school year on Tuesday where they will discuss enrollment for the new year, ELOST collections, CTAE grants and other items. The board will caucus at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting is at 5:45 p.m.
Over the weekend, alumni of the last graduating class of Main High School held a reunion in honor of the school’s closing 50-years ago. The former students took a tour of the school and also had a parade on Saturday.