In light of the city postponing cardboard baling operations, the program’s volunteer coordinator, Judy Peterson, has announced her resignation. The city also announced they will halt cardboard pickups May 1, a month prior to their original date of June 1.
“I don’t think current decisions that have been made regarding the Calhoun Recycling Center will lead to a stronger, more sustainable community,” Peterson said.
A public notice sent to business owners in Calhoun from the city announced the program will stop baling operations May 1, where as they first announced they would be out of a Pine Street building, which currently houses cardboard baling operations, on June 1.
The recycling center has been using Calhoun City Schools’ warehouse building on Pine Street for the past few years, yet the district needs the warehouse space back this summer to store furnishings, equipment and materials, according to Calhoun Superintendent Michele Taylor. In November, the district gave the city a June 1 date for when they would be moving additional equipment into the warehouse.
Assistant City Administrator Paul Worley said in a March 20 email sent to the City Council that June 1 would be when the center would need to be out of the warehouse, resulting in the halt of cardboard baling operations. In a public notice sent to business owners, the city announced they would stop picking up cardboard from 70 local businesses on May 1.
Peterson, who has worked as a volunteer coordinator for the past four years, has spent her free time organizing cardboard pickups from local businesses, creating partnerships between schools and businesses, and working with the city’s Public Works Department to improve the recycling program.
Yet, she said halting cardboard baling and potentially even paying Santek to haul off the city’s recyclables, which she said the city is considering, has not only sparked her disappointment, but also has caused her future dissociation with the recycling center.
Background
A discussion between the city school system and city officials regarding the recycling center’s operations within the warehouse began before the end of last year, but wasn’t brought to the attention of the city council until March 11 during a work session.
City Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo, who oversees the recycling center and gives monthly reports to the council on its operations, was unable to attend the session and did not find out about the proposed changes until March 18, she said.
Palazzolo commented in the March 25 City Council work session that with regards to the recycling program updates, the “transparency, the communication has not been there.”
Since the Pine Street warehouse would be unavailable for city use as of June 1, city officials have had a hard time finding a facility within the budgeted $170,000 from 2018 SPLOST funds and a fitting space for it. In the March 20 email from Worley to council members, he noted initial estimates for a new spec building were more than double the dedicated SPLOST funds.
As of this week, not only is the city still lacking a solution for a new recycling facility, location or future in the baling operations, but the city has also told local businesses that cardboard pickup will cease one month prior to the recycling center losing the warehouse space.
Starting no later than May 1, the 70 businesses that had been recycling with the center would have to “bring (their) cardboard to the drop off center or make arrangements with a private hauler,” according to the public notice given to businesses.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer said in order to make up for the amount of cardboard that won’t be baled, there will be additional bins set up around the city for collecting cardboard, which will be picked up with an increased frequency to current recycling pickup schedules.
Peterson’s response
Following the announcement by the city about the direction the recycling program was going, Peterson said the city was taking the program back to where it was five or six years ago. She said the second public notice sent to businesses was further evidence that the city was failing to communicate, not only with its citizens, but also with its own officials.
Even though Palmer insists there aren’t many changes being made to the program, Peterson, who has seen the program grow and expand over the past few years, said there will in fact be a major change in operations. Since baling cardboard is the center’s main source of revenue, she said it will basically turn into a drop-off center, which in her opinion, essentially symbolizes that the city is closing down the center.
“What are we closing a program before we know if there’s even a better option,” Peterson said. “And what if it isn’t a better option, are we still going through with it?”
Peterson said the program, for the past decade or so, has only done the bare minimum, especially when compared to curbside services provided in Dalton, Rome and Cartersville. She said at this rate, a year from now, she estimates the program won’t be growing or advancing in any way, but instead it would be decreasing sustainability levels in Calhoun.
“All along we hoped it was more of a service we were providing, but a way of thinking,” Peterson said.
But with things going the way they are, Peterson said she can in no longer serve as the recycling coordinator. She has worked as the coordinator without pay for four years, putting in hours of time, coordinating and organizing the program in order to prepare the city for a future in advanced sustainability.
“I do not see potential for growth and progress in the program, beyond some additional bins to collect cardboard and larger dumpsters at the center,” Peterson said.